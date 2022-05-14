Primary Election 2022: Guilford County Board of Commissioners At Large

Guilford County Board of Commissioners At Large
The Questions:
Q1: If an incumbent, what have you done during your tenure as commissioner to improve life for county residents? If a challenger, what overall plans do you have to improve life for county residents?
Q2: What are the biggest challenges facing Guilford County in the few years?
Q3: The board has taken some heat for what some may call “underfunding” the county school system. With the current highlight on failing facilities and an emphasis on the upcoming school bond vote, what are your thoughts on the county’s contribution to the local school system?
Kay Cashion
Incumbent
- No Response by Press time
Greg Drumwright
Challenger
A1: - My top priority is to GROW GUILFORD. I want to establish a stronger relationship with the school board to build better schools, I’m interested in working to expand home ownership opportunities, tackling mental health and homeless disparities, as well as addressing the workforce shortage that has primarily affected our young professionals we are seeking to retain in Guilford. I am also running to use my voice and vote to attract tech-innovation to our county.
A2: There are two major crises on the rise here: crime and housing insecurity. The commissioners can lean into these matters through its work with the Sherriff and its influence upon the distribution of Emergency Assistance funds and infrastructure. Since my opponent started on the board 18 years ago, the issues have changed and it is time to have a fresh voice at the table to work for our families and the next generation that will be greatly affected if we don’t act more aggressively for change.
A3: The needs of our children are just as important as our pandemic response--they are top-priority and deserve to be fully funded. The Board of Education and current commissioner board has made its case and the public should respond by showing up to vote in favor of the bond. I firmly believe that a 21stcentury education should be met with 21stcentury facilities. Further, as a former GCS teacher I am truly concerned about teacher pay and classified employee pay. With GCS loosing talented teachers, administrators and service workers to neighboring counties, even across state lines, we need to revisit supplement incentives and advocate the legislature for additional funding.
Jerry Branson
Challenger
www.jabranson4countycommissioner.com
A1: From 2012-2020 when I was a representative on the Board of Commissioners, the Republican majority led board accomplished many projects such as a new animal shelter, a new emergency services facility, the Family Justice Center in High Point and Greensboro, and a new mental health facility for children, adolescents and adults. We also funded the schools more money every year I served on the board along with passing a 300 million dollar bond referendum. There were many more projects to numerous to list. I will continue to strive for economic development, jobs for the future generations and affordable housing.
A2: Providing citizens with a quality education and safe communities.
A3: You need to go back to 2006 when our current leadership was in control and look at the facts. Our current chairman at the time chose to freeze the budget and not increase the budget for our schools. It is very interesting how he is now an advocate for the most expensive bond referendum in the state of NC ever. Our facilities maintenance with the school system is in dire need for competent leadership, which we are now lacking. These maintenance items that are in need of fixing should have been repaired and maintained through the years instead of being ignored and falling into disrepair.
Alvin Robinson (NO PHOTO)
Challenger
www.alvinrobinsoncommissioner.com
A1: My overall plan for improving life for residents of Guilford County involves my representing and leading residents according to truth and righteousness.
Truth and righteousness leads to the experience of true freedom and true liberty, both of which are rooted in upholding biblical principles in decision-making. My convictions about God, the Lord Jesus Christ, and about Christianity’s influence on the founding of America, of which Guilford County is included, will guide my decisions related to economic development, allocation of tax money, and other decisions I will be tasked with as Guilford County Commissioner - At Large. The only way our county will see true and lasting improvement in day-to-day practical matters is when we do things God’s way.
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord...”
Psalm 33:12 (English Standard Version Bible)
A2: I believe one of the biggest challenges facing Guilford County in the next few years includes gaining public trust in governmental leadership. I will work to establish public trust by upholding a standard of accountability where I make regular contact with citizens, hearing their concerns, answering their questions, but most importantly facilitating educational programs based in biblical citizenship. This type of program will help citizens know and understand the role of government, and the role of citizens; that the government is employed by the citizens and that the citizens have a right and responsibility to be involved in everyday governmental decisions making processes.
A3: I believe that first and foremost it is the role of patents to educate their children. When parents take on this God-given responsibility, concern for corruption and misappropriation of funds will become less of an issue because naturally, the loving, devoted patents of the children will have the best interest of their children at heart before the interest of themselves. With that, under the present concerns related to the local school system and the County’s contribution to it, I believe the County needs to do everything statutorily possible to hold the school system accountable for monies already allotted to it before the County contributes anything more than the minimal needs of the school system until the school system has been straight forward honest about its use of public funds. Further, I oppose the $1.7 billion bond for supposed school upgrades.
