Primary Election 2022: Forsyth County Clerk of Court

Forsyth County Clerk of Court
The Questions:
Q1: What do you feel are the major issues in the county’s clerk’s office and how would you fix it?
Q2: What would you do to increase staff morale?
Q3: What would you do to increase customer service to the general public and lawyers?
Denise Hines
Incumbent
A1: The issues that existed when I entered the office in December 2020 have been resolved. The current concerns that I have as Clerk of Court are low paying salaries for our clerks and poor communication between judicial officials and judicial agencies. I have been advocating for assistant and deputy clerk pay increases with our Administrative Offices of the Courts since I became the Clerk. As for communications between judicial officials and offices, I have communicated directly with many of our elected officials by email and in-person about our need for more inter-office and agency communication. I have also requested assistance from our state administrative office to mediate discussions that will help all parties involved understand the need for better communication.
A2: We work as a team here in the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Courts Office. Our clerks have expressed that they experience less tension and work-related stress because as a whole we know our jobs better, we work together within and across departments better and because cross-training has reduced the workload imbalance that’s created when clerks are out sick or on vacation. Although we have a chain of authority, there are no restrictions that prevent clerks from bringing their concerns to me or to the supervising staff as a group. Staff morale has increased because we have a dedicated team of clerks who work together to increase our accountability to our community and to laws of the State of North Carolina.
A3: We are addressing customer service concerns through weekly in-house trainings where we discuss issues that may have occurred the previous week or new policies or laws that effect our current processes and procedures. I believe the best customer service comes clerks who are knowledgeable of their content area and who have confidence in their ability to resolve issues or concerns from the general public or from lawyers.
Tina Flowers
Challenger
A1: First, I believe there is low morale and general workplace dissatisfaction in the Forsyth County Clerk’s Office. Staff turnover is at 30%. True, Covid has created significant turmoil in our present economy. We have a labor shortage and labor skills deficit. Unfortunately, many experienced clerks have retired, were fired, or resigned. The loss of institutional knowledge has had a tremendous negative impact on the operation of the clerk’s office. I would focus my efforts on restoring staff workplace satisfaction and changing the culture of the office.
Furthermore, as deaths have increased, laws have changed, and as our county has grown, the types of cases that must be handled by the Clerk as the Ex Officio Judge of Probate are more complex. It is taking longer to settle estate matters. I understand the complexity of estate law, will drafting, and probate. I have assisted many clients with navigating various special proceedings including guardianships, adoptions, and name changes. I believe that my education and experience in accounting and administration better equip me to perform the duties of the job. I am an experienced accounting professional with an advanced accounting degree. I understand Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and Auditing Standards. I have experience supervising others and managing financial control systems. My goal is to use my unique set of qualifications and experiences to create a courthouse environment that is accessible, available, and accountable to the people.
A2: In an economy with a labor force deficit, a positive and healthy workplace culture becomes essential to maintaining efficient operations. Employees must be appreciated and treated with respect. Professionalism, courtesy, and support must be extended to all who work and serve in the Courthouse and citizens who enter the Courthouse. Training and staff development should be done within segments and measured with reasonable expectations. I would use my experience as an administrator and supervisor to bring vision and guidance to the courthouse. I know that workplace enjoyment and job satisfaction are primary reasons people stay with an employer. I will implement fair evaluation policies and procedures to establish such an environment. I am committed to properly developing and attracting qualified staff and reviving the culture of service.
A3: We need to make our courthouse more accessible to the community through enhanced technology. Covid has taught us that in-person-only options are not practical and disadvantage those who do not have flexible work schedules. In the past, we had a website managed by the clerk’s office that allowed for simple things, such as uploading reasons you needed excuse from jury service. The current Clerk took down that website. Those actions did not benefit the public.
We need a clear vision and unifying goal of providing excellent customer service to the community. When we make this our priority, then all decisions will be made with the community in mind. Furthermore, many people are unfamiliar with the functions of the Clerk of Superior Court. I will rely on my background as an educator and my work in the community to educate the public on various court services and to educate courthouse staff on available community resources. Courthouse staff may not be aware of some options and resources. They are the first information source for the public. Ensuring that courthouse personnel are familiar with community resources will result in helpful information being shared.
Finally, there is a loss of collaborative engagement with local attorneys. As the only lawyer in this race, I understand civil procedure and the sanctity of the attorney-client relationship. Actions of the clerk’s office, like sending notices directly to an attorney’s clients, negatively impact the trust that those clients have in their retained counsel. When the clerks, who should operate as an unbiased party, take an adversarial position against the local bar, it creates tension.
I would work with the members of the local bar and other stakeholders to develop a collaborative approach. Regular case check-ins and assigning dedicated personnel to cases will reduce the amount of confusion and help to quickly resolve matters.
John Snow
Challenger
A1: The most prominent issue facing our court system is a lack of communication between the Clerk’s office, the citizens of Forsyth County, and the multiple stakeholders and agencies within the community. Present leadership has created a culture of apprehension and concern among employees and stakeholders. That problem can be resolved with proactive, effective management. Prior Clerks have utilized technology to share information through a locally maintained website. Reestablishing that website will be an immediate goal. Common sense discussions and exchange of ideas between interested parties will be encouraged.
A2: A competent, productive staff is the most important part of an efficient Clerk of Court office. Recently the turnover rate among employees is over 30 % and that includes some of the most experienced Assistant and Deputy Clerks. These staff members are professional employees who have the knowledge, ability, and desire to serve the public. They shouldn’t be forced to sign out for bathroom breaks or ordered to perform menial tasks like organizing recycled paper clips, and they should never be subjected to threatening and foul language. A Clerk that can return the sense of dignity and professionalism to the employees will be the highest priority.
A3: A fully staffed, competent, and helpful organization should the ultimate goal for the office of Clerk. Experienced and knowledgeable Assistant and Deputy Clerks must be retained, rehired, or developed within that office. Decreasing turnover and employee stress will immediately result in increased customer service. Many divisions of the office are highly specialized and require an experienced Assistant or Deputy clerk to manage the processes. Moving employees around the office under the guise of cross training, or simply to change the dynamic is simply poor management.
