Primary 2022: City of Greensboro Mayor

The Questions:
Q1: What do you think the city’s biggest challenge is and what would you do to fix that?
Q2: Safety is a hot topic in the city, and with a retiring police chief, what are your plans towards public safety in Greensboro?
Q3: How do you plan to address the city’s disparities when it comes to housing and food insecurities?
Name: Nancy Vaughan
Incumbent
Website: www.mayornancyvaughan.com
A1: I think our biggest challenge is actually our biggest opportunity. We recently had two megasite announcements. Each job is expected to generate an additional five supportive jobs. We planned for years how to be successful. I want the residents of Greensboro to be the recipients of those announcements. As part of the recruiting team we made sure that employment would focus on educating and upskilling our local workforce to successfully fill these jobs. Transportation will be an advantage because there will be concentrated areas of employment making mass transit more efficient. I have worked on these projects and I am the one to make sure that we benefit to the fullest.
A2: We must make sure that we are adequately staffed. To recruit the most qualified officers, and non-sworn support staff, we must insure that our wages and benefits are competitive. I will continue to make sure that GPD, GFD and GM911 are fully funded. I want a police chief that continues to implement progressive policies, which include community outreach, BHRT (Behavioral Health Resource Team, co-response model), civilian traffic enforcement, the Take Me Home Program, youth employment and homeless outreach.
A3: We need to implement and accelerate our 10-year housing plan. It outlines a roadmap to increase our housing stock and stabilize rental rates. The four pillars of HousingGso are: affordable rents, reinvesting in our neighborhoods, permanent supportive housing and a pathway to home ownership. On the July 26, 2022 general election ballot there will be a $30M Affordable Housing Bond. It is imperative that we pass it in order to implement this plan.
The Greensboro/High Point area has made strides in food security over the past few years. My goal is to make sure that we continue on that trajectory. The City can help by supporting projects like the Renaissance Co-op. While that particular location was not successful it may work in others. Community ownership with reasonable prices. The City has and will continue to supply “gap funding” for grocery stores located in food desserts. Delivery and distribution will increase accessibility (especially for people who ride mass transit). Since COVID delivery of all products have increased there is no reason why that it can’t work with local fresh food. We will continue to our partnerships with organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank, Backpack Beginnings and local pantries.
Name: Justin Outling
Challenger
Website: www.voteoutling.com
A1: We are seeing cities across the country rapidly adapt to meet challenges and take advantage of new technology, new voices, and new ways of doing things. But here in Greensboro we have fallen behind our peer cities across the state with widening gaps in poverty (19%), affordable housing (25% of housing units considered “cost burdened”), median household income (-26% to national), and violent crime (51% above national average) widen. Too often the mayor’s leadership on these issues has been to merely restate the problem or argue with the statistics. That isn’t good enough and I will be a different type of mayor. One who inspires a new sense of transparency, inclusiveness, and compassion, which will lift all parts of the city and develop a consensus about what Greensboro can be. That starts with building trust between people, institutions, and government. This election is not about what we promise, but tangible differences you can see starting from Day One after this election.
A2: I reject the false choice between safer streets and common sense police reforms. Reducing crime starts with prevention through programs like summer jobs guarantee for young people in areas heavily impacted by crime, affordable housing and reductions in blight, and job training. But we still must have intervention when crime occurs. That means reducing response times, filling vacant positions, and attracting and retaining good officers and recruits. Beyond that we have to bridge the gap in trust that often exists between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. That means we have to move beyond promising common sense reforms to acting on them. Finding the right person for the police chief’s job, who has a positive vision for a responsive and effective police department will be critical.
A3: We have to be more nimble in responding to the lack of affordable housing. That means using available state and federal resources and allocating more in bonds and federal ARP funds than we have. We also need to better leverage federal, state, and non-profit funding sources. In addition, simply being more focused on enforcing housing codes will have a positive impact. We should also look at tax breaks to low-income homeowners so they can stay in their home in the wake of rising property tax evaluations. A key aspect of fighting food insecurities will be committing the resources to stabilize neighbors which will have the benefit of attracting businesses to those areas, in addition to continuing to seek out public/private partnerships to address food deserts.
Name: Eric Robert
Challenger
FB page: Eric Robert 4 Mayor
A1: The biggest problem may very well be the lack of collective intelligence emanating from our current elected officials. Cronyism, lack of understanding of the issues currently plaguing us, paired with the absence of perspective and creative thinking, are, by far, our largest issues as they impact everything we are and all that affects us. They affect housing, poverty, crime, economic growth, public safety, racial relations, homelessness, inequities, and whatever the cause of the day is.
Our City has been plagued with the same issues for decades, and, most current candidates are hoping to get reelected on the promise that, this time around, they can address these issues. The lack of educated perspective and creative thinking illustrates our current leadership’s mindset, which promotes reactive, predictable, mediocre and ineffective results as the methodology and the incestuous players are often recycled and remain the same. It is time to imperatively and proactively, understand and address local social issues as part of our on-going evolution and economic growth, all while promoting innovation, compassion and creativity in all initiatives.
A2: I would start by saying that it is impossible to solve any issue if you do not understand it to begin with. Safety means different things to different people. I will contend that a person, who does not know where his/her next meal is coming from, may not feel safe. A person who does not have a place to stay may not feel safe, and the fact that the Police Chief is leaving may not be high on their list of concerns.
Violence is surging in American cities, and has been for 50+ years. We must face the truth and realize that everything we think we know about crime is incomplete, antiquated and ineffective. In fact, the tragedy is that such antiquated understanding has done nothing to address public safety, but created the world’s largest prison system instead. In Greensboro, such uneducated approach left us with a violent crime rate that is the highest in America among cities our size. Our ignorant current leadership certainly has not addressed the Public Safety issue as it clearly does not comprehend that bars and restaurant are not to blame for increasing crime rate, and that buying us a Gun Show does nothing to actually make constituents safer.
So my solution is to bring in criminologist and experts and explore the use of lateral thinking as traditional approaches have clearly failed. It is important to understand crime and realize that there is no such thing as bad neighborhoods and there is no such thing as bad people…criminal behavior is not that different from human behavior. The whole notion that bad behavior is caused by bad people is simply ignorant and led us to the militarization of the police and overcrowded prisons. According to the David Weisburd’s law of criminal concentration 60% of the crime is come from 3.3%-5% of the streets. So, since progress is incremental, let’s start addressing crime in that 3.3% to 5% and go from there. Then, we must rethink our overall approach to crime and decriminalize marijuana and lobby for its legalization. Finally, we must understand that gun violence is rarely planned and almost never start with guns, it starts with words and arguments.
A3: First, we must denounce the irresponsible greed and fight outrageous entitled behaviors as witnessed recently during the downtown LIDL debacle, where our Mayor Nancy Vaughan, along with Zack Matheny (head of DGI) and campaign contributor Andy Zimmerman, were all complicit in their attempt to sabotage an upcoming LIDL grocery store, in a middle of a notorious food desert, centered in historically underserved Black and Brown Communities. Zimmerman wanted a parking lot for his tenants and, Ms. Vaughan, who never held an emergency session on crime or food insecurities, held an emergency work session on parking.
Perhaps the most important change I see needs to be a structural one. A structural change destined to reduce the segregation that delineates our city and leaves too many neighborhoods under-resourced and over-stressed. To address this, we must rethink our zoning practices, planning ordinances and regulations. We must stop creating affordable housing in notoriously poor and blighted neighborhood creating Ghettos. We must no longer accept that Dollar General is the only option if you leave on or around MLK. We should aspire to create affordable housing that is attractive enough to be a source of pride for our entire community… (let’s not use the TPAC architect). It is important to look at creating mixed income housing and neighborhoods, because neighborhoods create jobs, reduce stress on municipal resources and transportation, all while promoting communities.
Name: Mark Cummings
Challenger
Website: www.mark4mayorgso.com
- No responses by press time
