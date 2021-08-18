Pretty bones: Conservation biology meets art

“I tell stories of lost animals that deserve rebirth through art,” said Aspen Stevanovski, a conservation biologist specializing in eastern coyotes, when asked why she decorates the bones of animals.
Stevanovski works as a social media brand manager for two different wildlife companies. At Project Coyote, she crafts infographics on carnivore behavior and coexistence. At Lobos of the Southwest, a collaborative effort of conservation organizations, scientists, and concerned citizens working together to save the endangered Mexican gray wolf, she does social media. “Lobo is the Spanish word for wolf. It is based in the southwest, but I work remotely. While conducting my own research in the nearby woods in Winston-Salem, I came across a lot of deer skulls, except for a few coyote skulls,” said Stevanovski. “A lot of what I do to me is about respect. Either educational or giving a new life to what’s left behind.”
While Stevanovski has always taken an interest in art, she recently began working with acrylic paint. “I began painting bones during quarantine with my roommate. I realized how much of a difference I could make by telling natural stories with each animal skull to give it back the life and representation it had lost in death,” said Stevanovski. “I depict a life cycle with the drawings that I incorporate on the skulls, whether it is adding antlers or deer track markings.”
After dabbling with the art of skull painting, Stevanovski wanted to canvas her work to further expand her natural storytelling ideology. “My work relates to my art because it is based on the environment that inspires me,” said Stevanovski.
“I finished a piece called ‘The Divine Feminist,’ which focuses on three female hyenas shadowing over a male lion, who is cowering before them,” shared Stevanovski. “A lot of people misunderstand hyenas. They are female-dominated and extremely intelligent, problem-solving through teamwork, even though lions are worshipped culturally as the epitome of masculinity.”
Stevanovski’s paintings often highlight animals in their realistic nature without realistically depicting them. “I capture the animals in my own style. In reference to my first hyena painting, many people asked why I depict them too harshly or in a darker tone, but I am blending them in with their environment. I find it beautiful to demonstrate these animals actively on the hunt, and showing others they are not just scavengers,” said Stevanovski.
Her fascination with hyenas began when she studied abroad in Tanzania back when she was attending Wake Forest University. “I was part of a program called the School for Field Studies, which I highly recommend to anyone who wants to study anything in the environmental field. I got to work closely with the locals, the Maasai, who are indigenous to the land. Through them we learned techniques for living with wild carnivores and immersed ourselves in the culture and language,” said Stevanovski.
Spreading awareness and putting in the work has become the new normal for Stevanovski since becoming known for her advocacy and stance when it comes to coyotes and hyenas.
After being recognized for her work, Stevanovski was asked to teach a kid’s summer camp at Polo Park about the life cycle of hyenas. “A child’s mind is more open to absorbing information and seeing things from a different perspective than adults. They soaked up the information like a sponge that by the end of the presentation everyone loved hyenas,” said Stevanovski. “At the same time, I was known as the coyote person. When someone sees a coyote during the day, they will most likely post about it on Facebook, and I must inform them it is normal for coyotes to be out during daylight. Coyotes were originally diurnal hunters, but because of human presence, they have become a lot more nocturnal.”
The creative biologist said that her dream job is to start a non-profit that would create coexist (a type of conservation) projects. “What I would love to do is expand coyote wildlife homes and actively work with others to push for policy change to help wildlife since real change can only occur through policy. I’d love to delve more into boots on the groundwork but with people and communities,” said Stevanovski. “If I can get work established in the States, I’d encourage a similar project with hyenas back in Tanzania since I plan on going back. It is such a beautiful country, and I’d love to go back to see the community that welcomed me with open arms.”
