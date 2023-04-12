Triad Pride Acting Company is proud to present Spring Awakening, opening May 12, 2023. Winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening is based on the play by Frank Wedekind, and features a book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik.
With an electrifying score that swings from folk to rock, Spring Awakening follows the unforgettable journey of a group of students in late 19th century Germany as they move from adolescence into adulthood. Facing both the devastation and the wonder of sexuality and self-discovery, the characters navigate through their coming-of-age despite parents and authority figures who are intent on withholding information and suppressing thought and expression. Adapted from Frank Wedekind’s 1891 expressionist play about the trials, tears, and exhilaration of the teen years, which was banned in its time, this modern masterpiece is an exhilarating fusion of morality, sexuality and rock & roll. Spring awakening explores provocative ideas with explicit language and sexual situations.
Performances of “Spring Awakening” will run in Greensboro on May 12th, 13th, 19th & 20th at 8 pm
and May 14th & 21st at 2 pm at Congregational United Church of Christ located at 400 W Radiance Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403. Tickets for all performances are $15 and are on sale now at triadprideperformingarts.org, by calling 336-589-6267, or at the door.
Triad Pride Acting Company performs productions written or composed by or about members of the LGBTQ+ community. The troupe presents four staged shows each year and holds regular auditions for cast members. Triad Pride Acting Company is part of Triad Pride Performing Arts. Founded in 1998 as the Triad Pride Men’s Chorus, Triad Pride Performing Arts consists of LGBTQ and their allies, who perform to entertain, enlighten, and enrich while promoting equality and social justice for all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity–fostering pride, understanding, and acceptance. The organization oversees and manages the activities of the Triad Pride Men’s and Women’s Choruses, the Triad Pride Acting Company, and Counterpoint, a small vocal ensemble.
This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and Creative Greensboro.
Triad Pride Performing Arts—Entertain, Enlighten, Enrich. A 501c3 non-profit organization.
