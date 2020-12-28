− Wednesday’s jackpot climbs to $363 million as annuity, or $279.2 million cash −
RALEIGH – Someone who bought a $2 Powerball ticket at a Forsyth County convenience store won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 10-24-27-35-53, to beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.
Powerball players who bought tickets at the Circle K should check their numbers. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.
A second lucky Powerball player in North Carolina won a $50,000 prize in the drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Leonardo Drive in Durham. The $2 ticket matched four numbers on the white ball and the Powerball.
No one won the Powerball jackpot in the drawing. Wednesday’s jackpot climbs to $363 million as an annuity, or $279.2 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Draw games such as Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.