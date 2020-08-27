Saturday’s jackpot climbs to $47 million as an annuity, or $37.7 million cash
RALEIGH –Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produced a $2 million prize for someone who bought a ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website.
The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls, 8-12-19-47-58, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
No one won Wednesday’s jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $47 million as an annuity prize or $37.7 million cash for Saturday’s drawing.
Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.
Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $2.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davie County in 2019, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
