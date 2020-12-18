RALEIGH – North Carolinians have two chances to take home a jackpot of more than $300 million in this weekend’s Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $310 million annuity that is worth $238 million in cash. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot offers a $304 million annuity that is worth $236 million in cash. Jackpots in both games have been growing since September.
“At some point, someone is going to win one of these life-changing jackpots and it might as well be someone here in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “What a great gift a jackpot would be for the holidays.”
Both games offer other ways to win besides the jackpot. For $2 tickets, Mega Millions prizes range from $2 to $1 million and Powerball prizes range from $4 to $1 million.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, for example, produced more than $1.1 million in prizes for 23,721 tickets in North Carolina. One ticket, purchased at the Carolina Fast Mart on N.C. 49 North in Concord, was one of three nationally that won a $1 million prize.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Players can try their luck and buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.
Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
