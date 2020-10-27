Power Beyond Pride's racial reckoning of the Greensboro LGBTQIA+ community

“I may be—“ said the trans civil rights activist Sylvia Rivera, as she was interrupted by a booing crowd of predominately white, cisgender gay men and lesbian women at the 1973 Christopher Street Liberation Rally in New York City.
“Y’all better quiet down,” she said as the booing from the crowd continued. “I’ve been trying to get up here all day for your gay brothers and your gay sisters in jail that write me every motherfucking week and ask for your help, and you all don’t do a goddamn thing for them! Have you ever been beaten up and raped, and jailed? Now, think about it. They’ve been beaten up and raped after they’ve had to spend much of their money in jail to get themselves up and try to get their sex changed. The women have tried to fight for their sex changes or to become women. On the women’s liberation, and they write ‘STAR,’ not to the women’s groups, they do not write women, they do not write men, they write ‘STAR’ because we’re trying to do something for them. I have been to jail. I have been raped and beaten. Many times! By men, heterosexual men that do not belong in the homosexual shelter. But, did you do anything for them? No. You tell me to go and hide my tail between my legs. I will no longer put up with this shit. I have been beaten. I have had my nose broken. I have been thrown in jail. I have lost my job. I have lost my apartment for gay liberation, and you all treat me this way? What the fuck’s wrong with you all? Think about that! I do not believe in a revolution, but you all do. I believe in gay power. I believe in us getting our rights, or else I would not be out there fighting for our rights. That’s all I wanted to say to you people. If you all want to know about the people in jail— and do not forget Bambi L’amour, and Dora Mark, Kenny Messner, and other gay people in jail— come and see the people at STAR House on 12th Street on 640 E. 12th St. between B and C apartment 14. The people are trying to do something for all of us, and not men and women that belong to a white middle-class white club. And that’s what you all belong to! Revolution now!”
This famous speech was the first thing attendees saw at the Black Lives Matter Virtual Form hosted by the Greensboro-based organization Power Beyond Pride on June 24. PBP used Rivera’s speech to compare how leaders of the Queer People of Color Collective felt while disrupting the Greensboro Pride festival in 2016— fast-forward four years later, and not much has changed. During this virtual forum, concerned members of the PBP steering committee came together to demand that local LGBTQIA+ leadership address systemic racism in what The Human Rights Campaign deemed in 2018 “the most LGBTQ-inclusive city in North Carolina.”
Amid the civil unrest and protests this summer sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor from police violence, the timing of this forum couldn’t have been more appropriate, as the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising— where members of the NYC LGBTQIA+ community stood up to police corruption and brutality in 1969— was on June 28.
According to a statement from the PBP steering committee released on June 15, the organization had not “seen Greensboro’s predominant LGBTQ+ organizations leading with anti-racist actions, nor meaningful solidarity.”
“What we have seen is the passive reinforcement of racist discourse and decisions,” the statement continued. “We have seen groups and organizations opting to remain comfortably white-washed while offering performative statements and actions that do not include risk or introspection.”
PBP’s statement also called attention to the group’s own identity as “an all-volunteer coalition created to keep activism moving during the 11 months that aren’t June,” and that many committee members of PBP were queer, white, cisgender, and middle class.
“Our organization is not perfect,” it stated. “As an organization, we are, in fact, guilty of many of the things we will call out in this document.”
PBP’s official statement ended with an invitation of prominent LGBTQIA+-centered organizations to attend the virtual forum that addressed the racism within those organizations and the Greensboro LGBTQIA+ community-at-large.
PBP steering committee member and the virtual forum’s moderator Derick Jones Jr. has been involved with the volunteer-run organization for almost a year. In a July 3 phone interview, they said that PBP’s efforts in its beginning were “racially neutralized” and mainly focused on liberation and the community’s homeless LGBTQIA+ population. Jones Jr. said that as the membership grew, and through QPOCC founder, Elsewhere Fellow and local librarian April Parker’s involvement, PBP turned its efforts to critical anti-racist analysis.
“When COVID-19 hit, we paused—which I think was a good thing,” they said. “And then, the George Floyd incident hit and all of the Aumaud Arbery, Breonna Taylors and others that we heard of including remembering the lives taken in our own city, we just felt like we needed to do something, that was not a performance. That is when we decided to have a more anti-racist approach to things.”
Parker has worked in Greensboro for the past decade, “centering the lives of people living in the intersection of Black, queer and trans.” She explained the purpose of PBP is to “talk about the plight of the LGBTQ+ community and issues that affect our community outside of Pride,” in hopes of regrounding Pride and “its legacy of resistance.”
“Power Beyond Pride’s work is not the first to host these conversations,” she said. “Black queer and trans people have— we centralize for many years and push back, but there is a lot of suppression. I felt it was necessary upon my invitation from Black leadership, for me to invest in Power Beyond Pride.”
Parker noted that PBP’s objective is the restorative justice of “deconstructing the things that allow white supremacy to reign supreme in the LGBTQ, white, mainstream spaces,” and to have a “shared race analysis.”
“I think that the post-Black Lives Matter Uprising— it called a lot of people to wake up,” Parker said. “[PBP] went through a dormant stage because of COVID-19; but we reignited because everyone was trying to do solidarity statements, and we just don’t have time for shallow, performative measures of solidarity.”
Parker said these empty, virtue-signaling statements were just a way for white people to build socio-political capital that benefits them instead of actually building community and changing conditions for BIPOC queer and trans folks in Greensboro.
“They are trying to stand in solidarity now because it is going to benefit them. [Now] they can’t ignore the demands— the cry-outs for Black Lives Matter right now,” Parker said. “[The PBP Black Lives Matter virtual forum] didn’t happen on some random fall day; it had to take place during an uprising, and that should not be lost to us.”
Parker went on to say that the QPOCC had already done a lot of restorative work in Greensboro in the previous decade, yet barely anyone from GGF or other local, prominent LGBTQIA+ organizations and its white leadership had acknowledged or participated in that work.
“That is what we usually get from the white, LGBTQIA+ community— ‘Well, we want to help, so you can have a seat at the table,’” Parker said. “But it is just like, you have already created these tables in your likeness, and have ignored the work of Black and Brown people, as we take care of our communities, despite your nonprofit’s failing to do so.”
The two main organizations that were critiqued during this virtual forum were Greensboro Pride and the Guilford Green Foundation. The PBP steering committee alleged that GGF had racist hiring practices, seeing as though all three of its current staff members are white, and its former executive director (Mayor Nancy Vaughan) was a white, cisgender woman.
“Just hiring white people, or just having predominantly white people there, is some type of racial divide that they are creating, and we have to call it out in order to dismantle it and rebuild it to a space that is inclusive of all Black [people],” Jones Jr. said. “Especially making sure that Black power is acknowledged.”
Parker clarified that PBP’s mission is to not push for an “integration model” of “Black faces in high places” because “you can’t just sprinkle Black people and then say you value Blackness.”
Greensboro Pride was also called out due to how representatives responded to QPOCC, NCTROUBLMakers and other Black LGBTQIA+ activists disrupting the 2016 festival. Figureheads of Greensboro Pride, the Guilford Green Foundation, and Greensboro City Council accepted the group’s invitation and attended the forum.
Jones Jr. said their first duty as moderator was to “make sure community was being built” because “during these unprecedented times, there is going to be tension.”
Jones Jr. explained June’s virtual forum as a way to activate an anti-racist analysis within the white LGBTQIA+ community by “making people aware of these white establishments that are doing harm to the Black community whether they know it or not.”
“I was taken aback by the responses that we got from particular organizations,” said Jones Jr. of their reaction to the virtual forum. Jones Jr. added that they felt that there were more excuses than problem-solving that wasn’t asked for by PBP. “As a moderator, I was very offended in a way to understand that was what people were doing.”
Social worker and PBP steering committee member J. Blue wrote in an early July email that the biggest takeaway from this virtual form was that “LGBTQIA+ organizations and for-profit businesses within our community that continue to primarily center whiteness ultimately leave BIPOC individuals with two options: Get in where they fit in or do without,” Blue wrote. “For those of us within the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, my hope would be that we see this as behavior we refuse to support because I do believe there is power in the absence of our presence and dollars.”
Greensboro City Council At-Large Representative Michelle Kennedy was also present for the virtual forum. In a subsequent interview after the forum, Kennedy said she was pleased that it was so densely populated, represented by a diverse group of speakers and attendees, and she was pleased that PBP held white folks of the LGBTQIA+ community accountable.
“I think that it speaks to coming together around this and understanding that we have to do this together, in community,” she said. “What is impacting one of us is impacting all of us. I was really happy with the conversation and really happy to hear the things that were brought, and I think it was a good step in the right direction.”
Kennedy said that she was going to do her part as an elected official to work on bettering the conditions of trans people in Greensboro.
“For the LGBTQ community, it is really dangerous for us to forget where we came from, and the struggles and the flights that had to happen for us to be where we are today, much less where we really want to be, particularly for our trans family,” she said.
Kennedy said she has the support of the mayor as well as other council members to create a transgender task force to identify and address the needs of trans and nonbinary citizens of the City of Greensboro.
“I am really focused on trying to get this trans task force off the ground,” Kennedy said. “The police issue is probably the most important, most pressing one. So I think that is the initial focus. In my mind, though, this is something that doesn’t go away; this is something that continues on.”
Kennedy noted that the initial focus of the task force is on policing and that the larger focus is “as a city, comprehensively, where are we missing opportunities to be more inclusive? To make sure that we are not misgendering people, to make sure that we are creating avenues for the best possible experiences within any city department.”
Kennedy said one example of the larger focus of the task force is making sure that every trans person in Greensboro has access to get an identification card that matches their gender identity. Kennedy compared it to the Faith-Action Identification Card, which is already an initiative in the city with a focus to provide identification cards to undocumented residents.
“I think there are a million things we need to do differently and we need to do better as it relates to that, and while we can’t change state law, and HB2 is still in effect until December, we have a lot of things that we can work around,” Kennedy said. “So, I think, short term things we can do really quickly, but I think there are some longer-term things we can strategically do. There are some things that become some lobbying stuff for the city as we are reaching out to our state legislators.”
Kennedy said the task force would ideally be composed of five to nine people who are majorly people of color, specifically Black trans women, who are the population that is most frequently impacted. The PBP steering committee agreed with this but made the important request that these positions would be paid. Kennedy agreed, however, she noted that the funding could not come from the City of Greensboro.
“You are asking a population that has been harmed by divisive policies to help you fix them, and I don’t think you get to do that for free,” she said. “I don’t think we have ever paid; I know we haven’t paid work commissions on stipends or anything.”
Kennedy said there should be a new model established for the trans task force if it would offer paid positions.
“There are tons of nonprofit, for-profit organizations that want to be a part of this and help,” she said. “So, why not create a fund so that we can pay for marginalized communities for their work when we are asking them for it.”
Kennedy also noted that the task force would need to be diverse in age as well because it couldn’t “just be a task force of millennials. There have to be elders; it has to be a subset of the community to get its full effect.”
“I do believe there is support on this council; I am solid in the fact that there is the support on this council to advance on issues like this one, the issues impacting the trans community,” she said. “It is almost funny to think that we are the most progressive council that we have ever had—it’s slightly terrifying, but I think that there is a majority of us that are ready to move forward on these issues. It is the exact right time, from a political will standpoint, to do this and to do it well, to do it in a meaningful and engaging way that is honoring people for their work and really start to do this built with the community instead of us sitting up there assuming we might know what that is.”
Parker said the PBP steering committee appreciated that Kennedy came to a Black-curated space to be held accountable. She echoed Kennedy’s suggestions for the task force, including community input and assessment of needs, paid positions, and the main focus of the task force to be police-specific.
“I think that is a good step,” Jones, Jr. said about paying members of that committee. “Normally, when you are doing committees and task forces, you are getting nothing but emotional labor.”
The day before the virtual forum, GGF published a statement on their future racial justice commitment to the community. In that statement, they pledged to conduct anti-racism training utilizing consultants of color, increase the diversity of the board’s leadership, increase the percentage of funding to BIPOC programs, create a consultant payment scale to ensure BIPOC consultants are paid equally for training, panels and events; and provide a free space to BIPOC-centered meetings and events.
On June 29, Greensboro Pride issued a statement addressing their failures to the Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) community.
“We would like to issue an overdue public apology to LGBTQIA BIPOC,” the press release stated. “The Greensboro Pride festival has been a day of fun and celebration for many throughout our 15-year history; however, the first Pride, 51 years ago, was a riot started by queer and trans-BIPOC. We have failed to highlight and uplift the voices of our underserved and underrepresented BIPOC brothers and sisters.”
The statement noted that the apology is a start but recognized that it was not enough; and that the nonprofit has a willingness and desire to “listen, learn, be challenged, be held accountable, and begin to build relationships within the queer BIPOC community.”
The statement acknowledged that there is no current action plan to move forward and that the predominately white Greensboro Pride board “should not create an anti-racist plan without the representation and input of the LGBTQIA BIPOC community. We will participate in anti-racist training. We will collaborate with the BIPOC community. We want to hear from the BIPOC community. And until then, no action plan can be created.”
In the statement, Greensboro Pride invited the community to share their input, feelings, suggestions, and ideas via email, info@greensboropride.org.
“Since we have canceled Greensboro Pride events due to COVID-19, our promise to you is we will spend the remainder of 2020 growing as a team that serves ALL the LGBTQIA community of Greensboro and surrounding areas.”
In response to Greensboro Pride’s statement regarding the welcomed public input from BIPOC people, Jones Jr. also expressed their disappointment.
“To me, that’s a political strategy to get people to say something; they do a little something to just suppress the Black voice,” they said. “Are you really going to implement it, and if you do implement it, is it going to be permanent? Or just going to be until things pass over, and then there is another way of something happening?”
Jones Jr. said they felt that Greensboro Pride generalized BIPOC members of the LGBTQIA+ community as not being vocal enough.
“I always ask the question: Did you have their mics turned up? Because if u didn’t turn up their mics, of course, you are not going to hear what they have to say,” they said. “And why are you inviting them to your table? Why not ask to be invited to the table Black people are building themselves, and you sit and listen at that table? We have been invited to so many white tables, and they listen, but no action has been taken.”
Jones Jr. noted that before anything can change for the better, there needs to be an acknowledgment that harm has been done.
“First of all, you need to recognize that silence is violence—it is the most violent thing that you can do during this movement, so you need to be doing something,” they said. “I understand the point of wanting to not mess nothing up, but in order to grow, you have to mess up. You are not going to be perfect; you are going to mess up and learn from it. We have white people that are willing to take on that emotional labor of educating people, so if you don’t understand something, you can reach out to Black people, and Black people can direct you to people if we don’t have the capacity to sit down with you and explain everything to do. We most likely know someone that can take on that emotional labor to do it.”
“Doing the work is a start at making Greensboro better,” Blue wrote when asked what could white LGBTQIA+ people and allies do to help enact meaningful change. “You can be more productive to the movement by holding these organizations/ businesses accountable. You all should be speaking out about these things and modeling what an LGBTQIA+ community that promotes racial justice looks like. And when these organizations/businesses fail to demonstrate these values, you need to publicly renounce your support and let the community know why. These entities thrive, overwhelmingly, due to white support. They haven’t had to do the work because they haven’t suffered by not doing it. You and those like you need to change that narrative and say no more.”
Travis Laughlin, a white cisgender gay PBP steering committee member, said that one of the most important things that other white, cisgender people like him could do is listen to the Black and Brown voices in the LGBTQIA+ community.
“Listen with the intent for informed action,” he said. “Frequently, we sort of can activate privilege to pop up at moments and to think that we know the best way. That, again, leads to the erasure of history, not the understanding. In the virtual forum, everyone wants to say that [the first] Pride was a riot—it was 50 years before white people wanted to embrace that, to begin to acknowledge that. It was Marsha P. Johnson; it was Sylvia Rivera; it was trans women of color that really lit a fire under this movement.”
After the virtual forum, the PBP steering committee issued a demand to have police presence removed from future Greensboro Pride festivals.
“Given the history of pride and the original calls to keep police out to avoid violent confrontations, coupled with ongoing violence between law enforcement and people of color, undocumented immigrants, transgender men and women, I totally understand the call to get police out of pride,” Blue wrote. “ I feel safety is paramount, especially in any large event, but do think the conversation is warranted around alternatives to police involvement, and do recognize that Pride events, outside of Greensboro Pride, have been held in Greensboro, absent police, and without incident.”
Kayt Stewart, chair of the Greensboro Pride board, wrote in an email that getting police out of Pride has been one of the action items at the forefront of conversations. “Currently, the special event application to the city and our event insurance requires Public Safety,” she wrote. “The special event application currently states ‘the special events coordinator, in consultation with GPD, shall determine the number of police officers needed to appropriately manage street closures and internal security.’ We’ve spoken amongst ourselves if hiring private security would suffice this requirement, but we have not yet been in conversation with the city due to COVID.”
Stewart remarked that in the past, there was a Greensboro police officer at each intersection and one on each end. In 2019, she wrote that there were eight to 10 officers at the festival.
“Their primary responsibility is to block and direct traffic and to help us close the streets,” she wrote. “As the festival organizers, we are responsible for any policing of those attending the festival as well as those who are counter-protesting the festival. Which is why you see our volunteers and members of The Triad Leather Club in front of counter-protestors every year, or you see myself or other board members stepping in to de-escalate a situation.”
Stewart said she and co-chair Paul Marshall have both been trained in crowd management and that it was their responsibility to keep everyone safe.
“The officers are only engaged to assist in escorting counter-protestors off the festival footprint, but the police are accompanied by our volunteers and members of The Triad Leather Club the entire time,” she wrote. “Until we talk to the city and see what removing the police from Pride would look like to the festival, I don’t have a solid answer right now. There are a lot of questions that are unanswered, but we are working as hard as possible to try to find a resolution.”
In a follow-up email to Kennedy at the end of July, YES! Weekly asked if she could comment on whether the City of Greensboro would allow the Greensboro Pride festival to happen without the presence of police officers and if Greensboro Pride would be able to hire a private security firm rather than using officers from the Greensboro Police Department.
Kennedy responded that she had already put in a request to the rest of the city council about getting the police out of Pride and that she would let YES! Weekly know when she has an answer.
Back in July, Parker described the virtual forum as being powerful in a way she has never seen before, in which the white LGBTQIA+ leadership came “have a seat at our table.” However, since then, Parker said she had not seen any actions from these figureheads. YES! Weekly has since sent a couple of emails and messages to Kennedy about the progress of the trans task force and any updates regarding getting the police out of Pride.
“We are actively working to establish the task force,” replied Kennedy via email on Oct. 27. “With COVID, not much has been brought up surrounding Pride.”
The pressure for identifying and addressing the needs of Greensboro’s LGBTQIA+ community (especially for Black, Indigenous, people of color) is starting to build after the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department announced the death of yet another queer woman of color in the county’s detention center this month.
On Oct. 16, 24-year-old Anna Chris Dominguez was found unresponsive in a holding cell by detention center staff after she was arrested about five hours before on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance, Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule IV, and Driving a Motor Vehicle with No Registration. She was later pronounced dead at Cone Hospital.
In 2018, 33-year-old Tasha Thomas died after being detained at the jail for only three days on charges of probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.
