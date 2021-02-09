RALEIGH – The N.C. Education Lottery’s Greensboro regional office and claim center closed Tuesday after staff entered quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
The closing occurred Tuesday morning after an employee called in sick and reported possible COVID-19 symptoms.
No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Greensboro office, but the lottery closed the office temporarily as a precaution.
The employee worked at the office on Monday, but no close contact occurred with the public who visited the claim center. As a precaution, the lottery encourages anyone who visited Monday to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
The Greensboro office will remain closed until Monday, Feb. 15, due to staffing and to undergo cleaning.
At all lottery offices, employees assisting the public wear masks and gloves at all times while at work. Claim centers employees are separated from visitors by a glass window, talk with visitors through a microphone, and accept and return tickets and claim forms through a small opening at the base on the window. Those safety steps are taken to ensure the safety of the public and lottery employees.
All claim centers are cleaned thoroughly daily and undergo cleaning throughout the day while the center is open to the public, following state and CDC guidelines for cleaning. The lottery also limits the number of visitors who can be inside a claim center at the same time to allow for appropriate social distancing and requires visitors to wear a mask or facial covering.
While the Greensboro office is closed, the next closest claim center would be in Raleigh or Charlotte. For assistance, please call Customer Services at (877) 382-4530 or visit the lottery’s website for information on how to claim by mail at https://nclottery.com/ClaimPrizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.