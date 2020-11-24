Winston-Salem, NC (November 20, 2020): Artist Beth Spieler will showcase her portrait series featuring 50 women with an auction benefiting LEAD Girls of NC from November 20 – December 4. The 50 women include small business owners, bankers, educators, fellow artists, students and Spieler’s daughter, Chloe.
Last year, Spieler began gathering with other artists at the Art for Art’s Sake Building on Liberty Street Wednesday nights for a portrait session. Each oil painting is two feet by two feet, and was painted within the three-hour slot. Canteen Still Life, located on 411 W. 4th Street, is already featuring several portraits. See all 50 portraits at the Winston-Salem Junction located at 901 Trade Street NW beginning Nov. 30.
The auction begins on November 20 at 1:00pm and ends on December 4 at 6:00 pm. All information may be found by visiting: artaboutnc.com. Each portrait will have a starting price of $150.
The 50 women featured in the paintings are: Susan Addams, Keri Aldinger, Mari L. Allende, Len Bartley, Jessica Blackstock, Karen Bonner, Amanda Boston, Sarah Boudreau, Kat Braman, Rebeccah Byer, Claire Calvin,Claudia Carrasco, Gabby Delarosa, Dominique Denise, Einaj the Dragon, Gabrielle Ellis, Lynette Fitzgerald, Alyson Francisco, Shaunesye Gilmore, Mary Haglund, Ginger Hendricks, Angelica Henry, Hannah Cael Hensel, Elodia Heredia, Ashley Hunt, Salem Kirby, Sue A. Kneppelt, Cheryl Ann Lipstreau, Susan McCarthy, Tangky Murphy, Paige Lester Niles, Nancy Patterson,Pricilla Perlov, Gwen Scott, Sophia Seyler-Wetzel, Madison Sides, Zoe Sides, Christal Smith, Paulette Smith,Hannah Grace Speaks, Chloe Spieler, Sydney Steely, Carolina Wall, Courtney Wells, Asia White, Navyia Williams, Calvisha Wilson, Sofia Mazaris, Tammy Willard, and Yvonne Wingfield.
An artist, teacher and creator, Beth Spieler was a studio art major in college. She started painting murals over 20 years ago in Washington, D.C. Locally, she has painted murals for Cloverdale Kitchen, Hutch and Harris, Alma Mexicana, Lil’ Dipper, Be Kind Coffee, Muddy Creek Music Hall and Old North State Winery as well as many private residences. In addition to her commissioned work, she also teaches children in an afterschool art program called, Art at the Heart, which is now in its eighth year.
About LEAD Girls of NC
LEAD Girls of NC programs give girls the foundation they need to find their voices to challenge peer pressure, counter bullying, and avoid risk behaviors such as smoking, dropping out of school, and teen pregnancy, so they can chart a positive course for their futures. LEAD Girls' groundbreaking work combines social emotional learning (helping girls understand and manage emotions, set and accomplish goals, feel connected to others and make responsible choices) with positive peer relationship building, literacy initiatives, and supportive adult role modeling. Since launching in 2015, LEAD has served more than 350 girls, and their programs deliver measurable impact on girls' communications and leadership skills, their confidence and their academic achievements. Visit: https://www.leadgirls.org/ for more information.
