RALEIGH – Andrew Parrish of Pleasant Garden stopped to buy some pork rinds after work and used the change to buy what became a $200,000 winning Powerball ticket.
“I just got off work and stopped to get some pork rinds,” recalled Parrish. “I had $6 dollars left and thought, ‘Well go ahead and give me two Powerball Power Plays.”
Parrish, a small business owner, says he always uses Quick Pick when playing Powerball.
He bought his lucky ticket at the Han-Dee Hugo on US 220 Business North in Randleman on March 18, but didn’t discover his good fortune until a week later, when he went back to the same BP
“I had the girl check them for me,” said Parrish. “She said, ‘You’ve got to go to Raleigh!’”
He shared the good news with his wife, and, “She couldn’t believe it, she kept telling me quit messing with her,” said Parrish. “By the time she got home, my son and I had realized how much we’d won and I told her over the phone before she got home and she just bawled. She cried all the way home.”
Parrish’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the March 18 drawing. His prize quadrupled when the 4X Power Play multiplier was drawn.
Parrish claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.
He plans to use his prize money to pay off bills and his daughter’s car, and maybe buy himself a new truck. After that he said he plans to, “stick the rest in the bank.”
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $77 million or $61.9 million cash.
Ticket sales from games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million per year for education. For details on how $31.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
