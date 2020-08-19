GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2020) – On August 18 at approximately 11:25 p.m. Greensboro Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2100 block of W. Meadowview Road.
During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot from the vehicle. After hearing a discharge of a firearm Police located the passenger from the vehicle suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A weapon was located at the scene. Police rendered aid before the individual was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police are conducting a full criminal and administrative investigation into the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
