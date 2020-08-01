HIGH POINT, NC – On Friday, July 31, 2020, at 3:29 P.M. High Point police responded to 1210 – B Filbert Place in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male victim lying on the front porch of the duplex. The victim died as a result of the shooting.
The suspect vehicle is the blue Honda CRV that is in the picture. The vehicle was occupied at least three times and at least two black males fired guns from inside the CRV toward 1210 Filbert Place.
Anyone that knows the whereabouts of this Honda CRV call 911 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or by using the P3 app.
This is an active and ongoing investigation at this time this is the only information that can be released.
As updates are received, they will be given.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-21741
