HIGH POINT, NC – On Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. High Point police were on routine patrol in the parking lot of the Budget Inn, located at 200 Ardale Drive due to there being numerous complaints of ongoing drug activity at this location.
An officer observed a black Mercury Cougar with a temporary tag that appeared to be fictitious. After the officer drove past the car, the vehicle sped away around the building and turned onto Ardale Drive.
The officer initiated a traffic stop on Ardale Drive due to it being dark and rainy and the vehicle did not have the headlights on and the windshield wipers were on. According to NC law, when windshield wipers are on, the headlights must be on and it was dusk.
As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver was reaching around in the car. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and admitted to being in possession of a hypodermic needle.
The passenger, later identified as Stan Millikan Davis (W/M, 45, of Archdale) initially lied about his identity, due to having an outstanding Order for Arrest for failing to appear in court. When Davis was asked to exit the vehicle he stated to the officer that there was marijuana in the front passenger floorboard of the car.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located as well as a plastic bag that contained marijuana. Inside the bag of marijuana were more bags of marijuana as well as pill bottles. One of the pill bottles contained six bindles of heroin and one larger bag of heroin (1.2 grams). The second pill bottle contained two bags of methamphetamine (11.16 grams) and another bag with 19 pills of Alprazolam. There was also a methamphetamine pipe and several hypodermic needles that were located during the search.
Davis was linked back to 200 Ardale Drive room 215. A search warrant for the room was written and granted. The search yielded a minimal amount of marijuana (.56 grams) that was located in the room.
Davis was charged and arrested for Possession with the Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Control Substance I, II, and VI. Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule IV, Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule VI, and Maintaining Dwelling/Vehicle for Controlled Substance. Davis was given a $10,000 secured bond for the charges and a $2,000 secured bond for the Order For Arrest for failing to appear and confined to the Guilford County (High Point) Jail.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-26719 (traffic stop) and 2020-26726 (search warrant)
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
