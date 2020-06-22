High Point, NC – On June 21, 2020 at approximately 12:20 a.m., High Point Police officers responded to the area of Meredith St. and Hoover Ave. after receiving a call for service reporting a person being shot.
Upon arrival, officers contacted the 19-year-old victim of High Point who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and in stable condition at last contact.
The suspect information at this time is limited and will not be released until the assigned Investigator deems appropriate. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact HPPD or Crime Stoppers of High Point.
Case Report Number(s): 2020-17874 Press Release prepared by: Lieutenant N.K. Scarborough / Charlie Team (Acting Commander)
