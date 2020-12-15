Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the 1600 block of N. Patterson Ave. on a reported Stabbing. Upon Officers arrival, they located Ayana Briasia SmithDaniels / 19/ Female, lying in the parking lot.
Ms. SmithDaniels was suffering from apparent stab wounds. Forsyth County EMS responded and transported SmithDaniels to a local hospital where she was rushed into emergency surgery. Her condition is currently listed as critical and life-threatening.
Preliminary investigation reveals that SmithDaniels and another subject became involved in an argument which led to the assault. No further information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800. You can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
