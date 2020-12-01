At 1837 hours, Winston Salem Police Department police officers responded to 100 Hanes Mall to assist off duty officers on a reported fight in progress involving a group of juveniles in the parking lot in front of TGIF Restaurant.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims
Complainant/Victim/Age/Sex:
Latina Nicole Melton/34/F
Vincent Antonio Pearsall/41/M
Address:
3649 Sweetbirch Drive Greensboro
3649 Sweetbirch Drive Greensboro
were at the mall picking their daughter up when they became involved in a disturbance with several black male and black female juveniles in the parking lot near TGIF. During the disturbance, the juvenile suspects then assaulted the two victims and took one of the victim’s purse during the assault. No one was seriously injured as a result of the assault.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
UPDATE:
The Winston Salem Police Department has continued to investigate the assault that occurred on 11/28/2020 at 100 Hanes Mall. As a result of that investigation warrants for arrest were obtained on the following two individuals for Assault.
Brandon Denard Crosby
B/M 18 years old
1734 Burton StreetWinston Salem NC 27105
Tynaysha Jada Davis
B/F 18 years old
2924 Ramsgate Court Winston Salem NC 27106
On 11/30/20, Officers of the Winston Salem Police Department arrested Brandon Crosby for his outstanding warrant for arrest at the intersection of Burton Street and Richard Allen Lane after a brief foot pursuit. He was subsequently charged with the following offenses:
Warrant for Arrest for Assault
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of Marijuana
Resisting Arrest
He was transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center and held on a $3,000.00 secured bond and his court date has been set for 3/31/21.
Also on 11/30/20, Officer of the Winston Salem Police Department arrested Tynaysha Jada Davis for her outstanding warrant for arrest at 2730 University Parkway without incident. She was charged with Assault and transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and her court date has been set for 2/26/21.
On 12/1/20, an additional five female juvenile suspects and one male juvenile suspect have been identified and the juvenile petition process has begun on all six juveniles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.