HIGH POINT, NC – On Thurs., Oct.1, 2020, at 11:43 p.m. High Point police responded to 600 Richardson Avenue in reference to a subject down that was laying in the front yard. High Point fire arrived first on the scene due to the nature of the call being a subject down. Upon arrival, they observed Mr. Ricky Gene Johnson (B/M, 55, of High Point, NC) laying in the front yard of 601 Richardson Avenue suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
Upon High Point police arrival, officers began speaking to the resident at 600 Richardson Avenue and was able to determine that Johnson and his girlfriend, Susie Beal Easterling (W/F, 49, of High Point, NC) got into an argument and Easterling stabbed Johnson on the left side of his upper chest with a kitchen knife.
Officers located Easterling sitting in a chair outside of the residence smoking a cigarette. When officers detained her, blood was on the steps and the front porch of the residence at 600 Richardson Avenue. Officers were attempting to speak to Johnson to determine who the suspect was and while they were speaking to him, Easterling spoke up and stated that she stabbed him.
From being detained to arrested and being transported to the police department, Easterling stated numerous times that she stabbed Johnson.
The residence at 600 Richardson Avenue was searched to ensure there were no other victims, the knife used to stab Johnson was in the kitchen sink covered with blood. The knife was later collected as evidence.
Mr. Johnson was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, in Winston Salem where he underwent surgery. Mr. Johnson later died as a result of his injuries.
Easterling was initially arrested and charged with Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a Domestic Hold. When Johnson died as a result of his injuries, Easterling’s charges were upgraded to First Degree Murder and a No Bond was set.
This marks the eighth homicide for 2020, compared to 16 at this time in 2019.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number: 2020-28209
Press Release prepared by Lieutenant Matt Truitt
