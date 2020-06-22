High Point, NC – On June 18, 2020 at approximately 9:21 p.m., High Point Police officers responded to the area of 624 E. State Ave. after receiving a call for service reporting shots being fired.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a young male subject who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the right hip.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition at last contact. The suspect information at this time is limited and will not be released until the assigned investigator deems appropriate.
This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact HPPD or Crime Stoppers of High Point. Case Report Number(s): 2020-17602 Press Release prepared by: CPT P. B. O’Toole/Fox Team Commander
