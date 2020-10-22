Related Incidents
Date: 09-07-2020 Time: Approximately 1:40 a.m.
Incident: Breaking and Entering
Incident Report# 2044045
Date: 09-10-2020 Time: Approximately 10:46 p.m.
Incident: Stalking
Incident Report# 2044716
Date: 10-21-2020 Time: Approximately 10:11p.m.
Incident: Assault with Sexual Motive
Incident Report# 2052046
Brief Description of Incident
August 31, 2020
On August 31, 2020, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were speaking with residents of the Ardmore Terrace Apartments; as part of a robbery investigation. During that investigation, officers spoke with the resident of 2323-A Winston Court. This adult female will hereinafter be referred to as Victim# 1.
While speaking with Victim# 1, she mentioned to officers that she had observed an unknown male peeping into her apartment. The officers circulated the apartment for the suspect and were unable to determine if the peeping suspect was related to the robbery investigation. The male was not located during this investigation.
September 07, 2020
On September 7, 2020, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched back to 2323-A Winston Court, on an attempted breaking into the apartment. Officers spoke with Victim# 1 again and learned that on September 4, 2020, Victim# 1 had heard suspicious noises outside her apartment. These suspicious noises, combined with the incident of peeping that occurred on August 31, 2020, led Victim# 1 to temporarily vacate her apartment. Prior to leaving the apartment, Victim# 1 placed a motion activated camera inside her apartment.
At approximately 1:40 a.m. on September 7, 2020, the suspicious male observed earlier by Victim# 1 peeping into her apartment, returned to the apartment of Victim# 1. Based on images captured by the camera placed inside the apartment, and evidence gathered at the scene, it appeared that the male had attempted to gain entry into the apartment.
The male suspect returned to the apartment at approximately 11:00 p.m. on September 7, 2020, and was again captured on camera. It was at this point in time that Victim# 1 contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department to report the matter. No items were taken from the apartment and no injuries occurred during this incident.
September 10, 2020
On September 10, 2020, Victim# 1 contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department again. Victim#1 reported that the male suspect was seen, via surveillance camera, peeping into her apartment again. The officers circulated for the suspect, but were unsuccessful in finding the male.
September 23, 2020
On September 23, 2020, detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division assumed responsibility for the investigation of these incidents. That investigation has remained active since late September. Detectives have pursued several investigative leads, and examined multiple persons of interest; who were eventually eliminated as suspects. All investigative leads were eventually exhausted.
October 21, 2020
At approximately 10:11 p.m. on the evening of October 21, 2020, officers were called to an apartment located at 2553-B Salem Court. The apartment in question is the residence of another adult female and is in close proximity to the previously mentioned apartment at 2323-A Winston Court. This second adult female will hereinafter be referred to as Victim# 2.
Officers determined that Victim# 2 was in the apartment alone, when a male suspect made entry into the apartment through a window. The suspect confronted Victim# 2 in the living room of the apartment and threatened the victim with a large fixed blade knife. The suspect then assaulted Victim# 2 with a sexual motive.
Victim# 2 was eventually able to gain control of the knife and a physical struggle between Victim# 2 and the suspect occurred. The suspect eventually fled the apartment on foot and police were immediately summonsed to the apartment. Victim# 2 was treated for minor injuries resulting from the assault.
Detectives have determined that the attempted breaking at 2323-A Winston Court and the incident at 2353-B Salem Court, were committed by the same suspect. The suspect is described as a young black male, approximately 5’09” in height, with a stocky or heavy build. On the evening of October 21, 2020, the suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and a gray colored print bandana covering his face.
On the evening of September 7, 2020, the suspect was wearing a dark colored heavy jacket with a dark colored hoodie and mask. Two (2) images of the suspect, captured by the camera placed inside the apartment by Victim# 1 on September 7, 2020, are attached to this Public Record Release.
Detectives are continuing the investigation into these incidents. An increased police presence will be noticeable in the community in which these crimes have occurred.
Authorities are asking that viewers and readers carefully study the attached pictures and contact the Winston-Salem Police Department with any information as to the identity of the suspect. Authorities believe that this suspect regularly frequents the Ardmore Terrace Apartments and may reside in close proximity to that location.
Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
No further details are being released regarding this investigation at this time.
