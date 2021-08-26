Mr. William Darnell Ruth, III is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Brief Description of Incident
In the early morning hours of August 20, 2021, Officer J.M. Reyes was on routine patrol as part of his duties as an Officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department. At approximately 1:09 a.m., Officer Reyes initiated a vehicle stop in the 900 block of E. 3rd Street, after observing the vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit.
Evidence gathered from a review of body camera footage revealed that shortly after Officer Reyes approached the vehicle and began to speak with the driver, the occupant of the front passenger seat exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. As Officer Reyes began to pursue the suspect on foot, the suspect discharged a firearm at Officer Reyes.
Officer Reyes returned fire with his issued handgun and the foot pursuit continued through the apartment complex. Officer Reyes and the suspect exchanged gunfire at multiple locations before Officer Reyes eventually lost sight of the suspect. Officers quickly converged on the area and a heavy police presence has been in place since this incident occurred.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation into the assault on Officer Reyes. That investigation is active and ongoing, as detectives continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence at the scene.
The State Bureau of Investigation was notified at the time of this incident. Once the suspect is apprehended, a consultation will occur between the Winston-Salem Police Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, as to further investigative action needed. Following standard procedure, an administrative investigation will also be conducted by the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Professional Standards Division.
The suspect in this incident remains at large and detectives have yet to determine if the suspect was injured. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and has been charged with Careless and Reckless Driving as part of this investigation. Authorities have determined that an unoccupied apartment was damaged during this incident; however no residents of the complex appear to have been injured during this event.
Officer Reyes was not injured, and as is standard protocol, has been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of these investigations.
Officer J.M. Reyes is a two year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department and is assigned to the Field Services Bureau. A photograph of Officer Reyes is attached to this Public Record Release.
As was mentioned earlier, members of the community can expect to see a continued heavy police presence in the area of the 900 block of E 3rd Street. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100
****UPDATE*****
On Friday, August 20, 2021 members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT team apprehended 31-year-old Mr. William Darnell Ruth, III at 1318 N. Jackson Avenue in Winston-Salem without incident. He is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Update August 26, 2021: This investigation continues. A booking photograph of thirty-one-year-old (31) William Darnell Ruth III is above. Mr. Ruth is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention center under no bond allowed. Mr. Ruth’s first appearance was August 23, 2021 and no future court date information is available at this time.
No further information will be released at his time.
