Police Make Multiple Charges in Undercover Prostitution Operation
HIGH POINT, NC – The High Point Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Unit made several arrests in an undercover prostitution operation. The operation was conducted the week of June 21st in the Southside and Westend neighborhoods, following concerns voiced by residents and businesses in the area.
Investigators obtained warrants for 13 people for crimes including prostitution and solicitation of prostitution. The suspects listed below have been formally charged. Several others are expected to be charged and arrested at a later date.
Anthony L. Godfrey (B/M, 50 of High Point)
o Solicitation of Prostitution
o Resisting Public Officer
o Reckless Driving to Endanger Public
o Prostitution
Rick A. Watkins (B/M, 33 of High Point)
o Solicitation of Prostitution
o Prostitution
Manuel A. Brea (H/M, 49 of High Point)
o Solicitation of Prostitution
o Prostitution
Crystal A. Barefoot (W/F, 61 of High Point)
o Solicitation of Prostitution
o Prostitution
Baptisha D. Bonham (B/F, 36 of High Point)
o Solicitation of Prostitution
o Prostitution
Christina Y. Brown (B/F, 30 of High Point)
o Solicitation of Prostitution
o Prostitution
Elizabeth A. Cooper (W/F, 33 of High Point)
o Solicitation of Prostitution
o Prostitution
The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Press Release prepared by Victoria Ruvio
