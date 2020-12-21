During December, the High Point Police Departments Major Crimes Deterrence and Prevention Division focused their efforts on individuals and locations who, through their previous involvements, had identified themselves as participants in activities that involve or encourage violent crime.
The purpose of this month-long focus is to reduce violent criminal activity in High Point, which has spiked in previous years during December. During this month-long focus, officers have seized 27 illegal firearms. A total of 398 guns have been seized as evidence so far in 2020 during investigations.
Below is an example of the types of police activities conducted during the December focus:
Vice/Narcotics – completed undercover investigations on 15 individuals involved in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics (Cocaine, Heroin, and Methamphetamines).
Ten of those individuals have been arrested, with five remaining at large with outstanding warrants for arrest. Detectives also executed a search warrant at 1805 S.Elm St (the residence of Dannarius Bailey) on Dec. 9 where 8.19 grams of Heroin, 51.59 grams of Crack Cocaine, cash, and a handgun were seized. Bailey was stopped by patrol officers later that night, and 7.3 grams of Heroin and 17 units of Xanax were seized. Bailey was again arrested Dec. 15 by Street Crimes Officers, and 5.1 grams of Heroin was seized.
Wanted Individuals Arrested
Carlos Lemon Cochrane PWISD Cocaine (1 count) $7,500 Secure
Danarrius Rayshawn Bailey PWISD Cocaine (2 counts) $25,000 Unsecure
Diante Quintez Miller Trafficking Heroin (1 count) $25,000 Secure
Kentrell Tavon Cook PWISD Cocaine (1 count) $7,500 Secure
Cedric Dion Brown Trafficking Heroin (1 count) $25,000 Secure
Alan Jeffrey Butler PWISD Cocaine and Heroin (3 counts) $300,000 Secure
Alexis Ray Studyvance PWISD Cocaine (2 counts) $2,500 Secure
Brett Hadden Troxler Possession Heroin (1 count) $3,500 Unsecure
Javon Pete McCall PWISD Heroin (2 counts) $10,000 Unsecure
David Davelle Hunter PWISD Cocaine (1 count) $5,000 Secure
David Collins, JR. PWISD Heroin (2 counts)
Joseph L. Perkins Jr PWISD Heroin, Meth, Cocaine (1 count each)
Maurice Deon Belser PWISD Cocaine (2 counts)
Individuals With Outstanding Warrants
Sandy Keith Boyd PWISD Heroin and Cocaine (4 counts)
Tiffany Renee Taylor PWISD Heroin (3 counts) Street Crimes
Street Crimes - Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence of 840 Cummins St 61.5 grams of Marijuana, Ammunition, cash, and .25 caliber handgun were seized.
Three individuals were charged as a result of that investigation. Prior to executing the search warrant, officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by three individuals driving in the area and later located it at a vacant residence. Upon officers' approach, the three individuals attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle and then on foot, discarding a firearm out the window of the car in the process.
Officers apprehended all three (Christopher Sellers, Jameel Zimmerman, and Davorian White). A pistol was recovered in the wooded area where the suspects ran, and two AR-15 rifles were located inside the vacant residence.
Strategic Intelligence Unit / Patrol - The Strategic Intelligence Unit developed a tailored flyer response for locations that have been recently impacted by shootings and violent crime. Patrol, along with several specialty units, delivered these notifications to the 11 target addresses and their surrounding neighbors.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in violent crime in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions. Anyone with information related to violent crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889- 4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
