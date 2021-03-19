Police Looking to Identify Suspect in Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 19, 2021) – Greensboro Police are looking to identify the suspect in surveillance video of a robbery. On March 13, at approximately 11:15 pm the Greensboro Police Department responded to the Circle K located at 621 Green Valley Road in reference to a robbery of business call.
The suspect is described as a white male approximately 30-40 years of age wearing a white hat with a Mercedes-Benz Logo, dark colored sweater, blue jeans, and blue sneakers and armed with a knife. The suspect came behind the counter assaulted the clerk and left the scene with an undisclosed about of cash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
