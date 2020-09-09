GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2020) – Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department are looking for information into the whereabouts of John Oiley Mitchell, 37 years old of Greensboro. Mitchell has a warrant for First Degree Murder in relation to a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Gillespie Street and E. Market Street.
On August 11, 2020 at approximately 1:41 a.m. police responded to the intersection of Gillespie Street and E. Market Street in reference a hit and run and a possible assault. Upon arrival officers located a female victim later identified as Tameka Ruth Minor, 39 years old of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound. Minor was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of John Mitchell is to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
