Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are assisting in the investigation into the disappearance of twenty-four year old Aja Breanna Shores.
Ms. Shores, 2035 Hemric Road Booneville, NC, was last seen at approximately 11:00 pm the night of Oct. 9 at 760 Ferrell Court, Apartment 13, Winston-Salem, and her whereabouts have been unknown since that time. Family and friends have become concerned for the wellbeing of Ms. Shores, since all attempts to reach her have failed.
At this stage in the investigation, authorities have not determined if foul play is involved in Ms. Shores’ disappearance. A recent image of Aja Breanna Shores is attached to this Public Records Release and authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating her.
Aja Breanna Shores is described as approximately 5’03” in height and is said to weigh approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black tights and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Ms. Shores’ whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers can also be contacted via Facebook at “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.”
