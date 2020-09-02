HIGH POINT, NC – On Tues., Sept. 1, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m., High Point Police officers were dispatched to 1408 East Avenue after receiving a call about two people on the porch who was possibly deceased. When officers arrived they located Brooklyn Williams (B/F, 23, of High Point) and Andre Cousiamono (W/M, 27, of Winston Salem) deceased. Both subjects died from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
During the investigation, neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. A handgun was located on the porch with Cousiamono. Cousiamono had an additional loaded magazine for the handgun in his pants pocket.
A vehicle associated with Cousiamono was located within walking distance of the residence. Inside the vehicle was a holster for the handgun and binoculars.
Cousiamono and Williams were not involved in a romantic dating relationship and were described as prior friends and co-workers. Cousiamono was arrested for outstanding warrants on August 21, 2020, for Felony Stalking and Cyberstalking and was out on a $15,000 bond.
These charges were from incidents that occurred in January 2020 where Williams was the victim. Cousiamono also had pending charges of Misdemeanor Stalking, Communicating Threats, and Harassing Phone Calls charges where
Williams was the victim from January 2020.
Police believe that Cousiamono killed Williams, then killed himself.
High Point Police are still in the initial stages of this investigation, which includes potential witness interviews and evidence collection. No additional investigative details will be released at this time.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sellers at (336) 887-7834, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
