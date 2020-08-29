HIGH POINT, NC – Since July 31, 2020, the High Point Police Department has responded to approximately twenty (20) incidents of gun violence in the city, particularly shooting from vehicles at a person or into a residence.
The High Point Police Department has long held the position that the act of shooting in and around populated houses and neighborhoods is a risk to our community members and that is not acceptable.
These incidents are occurring on streets and in neighborhoods where many of our community members are not associated with those targeted, but their proximity puts them at risk to become an unintended victim. As a data-driven agency, it is readily apparent to us that a small group of individuals involved in gun violence need and deserve our time, energy, and efforts as we combat violent crime. Those efforts have led to the seizure of over 272 firearms so far this year and the prosecution of individuals at the state and federal levels who are repeat, violent offenders.
Due to these violent acts, the police department will be conducting special attention to include lawful proactive enforcement activities to specific areas, select individuals and vehicles involved in transporting subjects shooting at people or homes, and prohibited persons possessing guns. We will conduct traffic stops of vehicles for moving and non-moving violations when we have lawful reasonable suspicion or probable cause.
The High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit will be looking for wanted persons, and building court cases for those involved in violence, and each of the HPPD Task Force Officers attached to ATF, DEA, and FBI will review the cases of those involved in violent acts for federal adoption. This extra attention is a result of the violent acts listed below. Our message to those involved is simple, if you are involved in violence, it needs to STOP! Residents of this community deserve to live without violence in their neighborhoods. The police department continues to work with our community members to address violence and those that commit violent acts. While other communities throughout the nation have experienced an increase in violence, we have stood with our community members and High Point Community Against Violence to reduce violent crime in High Point by -3% and homicides by -58% compared to the same time last year (2019).
The following Shots Fired / Shooting from Vehicles:
Aggravated Assault 8/27/2020 10:30 P.M. 2115 Friends Ave.
2020-24661 An officer was patrolling on Brentwood St when they witnessed shots being fired out of the passenger side window of a vehicle traveling in front of her. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle however it fled, and a pursuit began.
While the pursuit was going on, officers learned that there had been a subject shot. The pursuit ended in Greensboro, in a cul-de-sac at the intersection of Pine St and Borders Ter in Greensboro. Five occupants fled the vehicle. A large response was organized including K9's running simultaneous tracks from both Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
The results of these tracks and subsequent efforts by these agenciesresulted in the arrest of two of the occupants of the vehicle. The victim suffered a gunshot to his lower leg which is non-life-threatening but will require surgery. An occupied dwelling at 2115 Friends Ave. was also struck with one bullet in the window. 12 shell casings were recovered from the scene both .223 and 9mm. Shell casings were also recovered from the suspect vehicle. Two of the five occupants of the vehicle were located during the K9 search.
One arrestee was a B/F juvenile of Greensboro who was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro and Brian A Wallington (B/M, 19, Greensboro) was arrested and confined to the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a $120,000 secured bond. Both arrestees were charged with Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging A Firearm Into An Occupied Property, and Resist, Delay & Obstruct.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/27/2020 12:30 A.M. N. Main St./Westchester Dr.
2020-24529 - Officers were dispatched to this area about the occupants of two vehicles exchanging gunfire. A witness provided a rudimentary description of the vehicles (dark-colored sedans). These vehicles were unable to be located and no additional calls were received. Officers discovered that a window at 2101 N. Main St. (Fast Med Urgent Care) had been struck by a projectile. Photographs were taken of the damaged window. No shell casings were collected.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/27/2020 12:30 A.M. 2400 Clifton St.
2020-24548 - Officers responded to this area about calls of shots being heard in the area. When they arrived, they located 6 .9mm and 4 .40 cal casings in the roadway. No property was found to be struck.
Two vehicles on the video footage seen leaving the area were a Black possible Chevy Malibu or Impala and a white passenger car which could be a Ford Fusion.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/26/2020 4:00 A.M. 300 Brentwood St.
2020-24378 - Officers responded to the area of 300 Brentwood St about several reports of hearing shots being fired. When officers arrived in the area they located 17 total casings varying from 7.62 and .223 in front of 200 Brentwood St. A victim vehicle was located on Pendleton St. The vehicle had several bullet holes. Officers also located that 218-H Brentwood St had been struck twice by gunfire.
Aggravated Assault 8/25/2020 4:00 A.M. Nathan Hunt @ Wesley Dr.
2020-24217 - Officers were responding to another call and located a gold Hyundai Santa Fe sitting in the middle of the road on Nathan Hunt Dr. at Wesley Dr. An officer also noticed a black male walking toward the vehicle. When the officer got out to speak with the male he noticed the vehicle had been shot up and there were shell casings nearby. There was blood located inside the vehicle and several shell casings located nearby. The vehicle itself loosely matched the description of the suspect vehicle used in the earlier Assault With A Deadly Weapon that occurred at the Pantry Fried Chicken located on E. MLK. A female showed up at Moses Cone in Greensboro with a gunshot who was determined to have also been an occupant of this vehicle.
Aggravated Assault 8/24/2020 10:00 P.M. 2921 E. MLK Jr. Dr. Pantry Fried Chicken #1
2020-24199 - Officers were dispatched to this location for an assault with a deadly weapon. A witness advised that a white Ford Focus was parked at gas pump #3 and two people were standing next to it. A gold SUV stopped on E. MLK Jr. Dr. and someone began shooting towards the white Focus and the individuals near it. No victims or vehicles were located by officers when they arrived. A short time later, a subject arrived at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center - High Point in a white Ford Focus who had been shot, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Aggravated Assault 8/24/2020 9:30 P.M. E. Green Dr @ Wesley Dr.
2020-24197 - Officers responded to this location about a reported shooting. When officers arrived, Communications were given conflicting information, initially, the call stated that someone was shot but then stated that no one was shot. 6, 9mm shell casings were located just east of this intersection. We were then notified that a male had been brought to the ER with a gunshot wound and had been struck in the left knee.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/24/2020 11:30 A.M. 1310 Franklin Av.
2020-24204 - Officers responded to 1310 Franklin Ave. about a bullet hole being found in a vehicle at this location. The reporting party stated that she heard the shots around 11:00 p.m. but did not discover the damage to her vehicle until about 45 minutes later where she found a bullet hole in one of her vehicle’s windows. No shell casings were recovered. Officers took photographs of the vehicle. There is no suspect description and the reporting party had no insight as to why anyone would shoot at her car.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/23/2020 8:23 P.M. 300-C Brentwood St.
2020-24090 - Officers responded to a report of an unknown subject(s) who shot into an apartment.
Officers located three holes in the windows. Two interior walls and television were damaged. There were no injuries. There were no witnesses. These shots were believed to be fired from Brentwood Street, outside of the complex. No casings were recovered.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/23/2020 1:56 P.M. 505 Saunders Pl.
2020-24068 - Officers responded to the 500 blk of Saunders Pl for a report of shots fired. The reporting party noted that a black Kia/Hyundai occupied by a black male was sitting at the intersection of Saunders and Graves. A male subject came from behind 505 Saunders Pl and approached the blk vehicle and fired a shot into the backside window of the vehicle. The subject from 505 Saunders ran back to the residence and got into a gray Jaguar (30-day tags) that was occupied by two other subjects. The driver of the black vehicle returned fire at the subjects in the gray Jaguar. 6 shell casings were found in the road of Saunders and broken glass was found at Saunders/Graves.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/23/2020 1:19 P.M. 607 Arlington St.
2020-24065 - Officers responded to a report of shots fired, it was discovered the residence was shot into on August 23, 2020, at 1319 hours while five children were inside sleeping. This shooting may be related to the shooting that occurred at 506 Saunders Place while officers were investigating the shooting on Arlington.
Homicide 8/22/2020 11:33 P.M. 445-B Meredith St.
2020-24037 - Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Meredith St. and Fern Av. Officers responded to the scene and located Mr. Kaylum Hall (B/M, 27 of High Point), seated in the driver's seat of a blue Chevrolet Equinox (Rental Vehicle). Hall had a gunshot wound to his abdomen and EMS treated him on the scene for over a half-hour and transported him to High Point Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/22/2020 7:20 P.M. 304-D Brentwood St.
2020-24024 - Officers responded to 304-D Brentwood St about shots fired. Unknown suspects fired a total of 8 rounds (9mm) into the apartment building. There were no injuries and no charges have been made at this time.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/22/2020 1:53 P.M. Chestnut St. and English Rd.
2020-24002 – Officers responded to shots fired at Chestnut Drive between W. English and Meadow Pl. No one was injured and there was no evidence that any structures in the area were hit by gunfire.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/18/2020 12:30 A.M. 417 Peace St.
2020-23467 - Officers responded to a shots fired investigation. Upon arrival, officers located approximately 11 spent shell casings (40 cal) on the roadway. As officers approached the residence, they found approximately three live rounds in the yard of 417 Peace Street. A single bullet hole was located on the front door of this residence. An additional 16 spent shell casings were located on Peace Street near Vickers Avenue. It is unknown whether these rounds are related or stemmed from a previous incident.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/17/2020 10:30 P.M. 206 E Springfield Rd. Apts A & B
2020-23456 - Officers responded to this location about two apartments being struck by gunfire.
Residents claimed to not know why anyone would shoot at their house. Two projectiles were recovered from inside the apartments. No shell casings were located. There is no suspect information and no injuries were reported.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/16/2020 9:00 P.M. 933 Norton St.
2020-23304- Officers responded to this address about a shots fired call. Upon further examination, the side of the house appeared to have been struck by shotgun fire as indicated by several pellet sized holes. People on the scene claim to have no idea as to why anyone would want to shoot their house.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/13/2020 11:30 P.M. 306 Friddle Dr.
2020-23079 - On Thursday, August 14, 2020, at 12:03 a.m. officers responded to 306 Friddle Dr. about shots fired. Upon arrival, it was determined the residence at 306 Friddle Dr. was shot several times with property damage only. The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting by three people. The house was struck several times on the front left side. 22 spent casings were located in front of 304 Friddle Dr. It was discovered, a dark-colored small sedan approached from the west heading toward Valley Ridge Dr. Two subjects exited the vehicle and stand at the rear of the vehicle while shooting toward 306 Friddle Dr. After the subjects get back in the car, the vehicle proceeds toward Valley Ridge Dr.
Shots fired toward property or person 8/12/2020 4:00 A.M. 3000 block of Sherrill Ave.
2020-22894 - Officers responded to this location about shots fired investigation. Officers heard shots fired in the 3000 blocks of Sherrill Avenue and were able to conduct a felony vehicle stop on the public vehicular area of 3016 Sherrill Avenue on a silver Lexus passenger vehicle. After further investigation, Mr. Davin Clifton (B/M, 23, High Point) was charged with Discharging a Firearm within City Limits. Clifton was given a $3,000 unsecured bond and released.
Homicide 07/31/2020 at 3:29 P.M 1210 – B Filbert Pl.
2020-21741 - On Friday, July 31, 2020, at 3:29 P.M. High Point police responded to 1210 – B Filbert Place about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male victim lying on the front porch of the duplex. The victim, Tishawn J. Wilson (B/M, 23 of High Point) was killed by gunfire on the front porch of 1210 – B Filbert Place. The suspect vehicle is the blue Honda CRV pictured below. The vehicle was occupied at least three times and at least two black males fired guns from inside the CRV toward 1210 Filbert Place.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Case Report Number(s): See above
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.