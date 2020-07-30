The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting call at 547 Alspaugh Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the front yard of residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was in stable condition at the time of this release.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and suspect were in the residence when a verbal altercation occurred. The suspect, Tyriq Jaquon Williams, 23, of 547 Alspaugh Drive, Winston-Salem, brandished a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.
Mr. Williams was taken into custody at the scene and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Inflicting Serious Injury.
Mr. Williams received a secured bond of $50,000.00 and he was placed into the Forsyth County Detention Center.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
