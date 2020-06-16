GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, WINSTON-SALEM, NC - – On Saturday, May 30, 2020, High Point police responded to 701 S Elm Street about a subject down and located Joel Thomas Shaw in the fifth-floor stairway. Officers, EMS, and Fire attempted to render aid to Shaw, however, the aid was unsuccessful and Shaw was declared deceased.
There were no signs of trauma to the body of Shaw. The cause of Shaw’s death is still under investigation.
Through investigation, it was determined that Shaw was in 701 S Elm St Apartment 501 before being found in the stairway. 701 S Elm Street Apartment 501 is the apartment of Bryant Hairston.
On 05/31/20, officers were made aware of Housing Authority Video on the fifth floor of 701 S Elm St.
Video evidence revealed that Tony A. Rivera (W/M 19 of Westfield, NC) carried Shaw out of the apartment, followed by Bryant W. Hairston III (B/M 52 of High Point) and another unidentified individual. The group carried Shaw into the stairway where Shaw was located. Hairston was then observed cleaning the hallway to conceal that Shaw was removed from the apartment.
On 06/01/20, officers executed a Search Warrant on 701 S Elm St Apartment 501. Seized during the execution of the Search Warrant was 3.36 grams of suspected Heroin, 19.68 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, clothing, computers, cameras, and cellphones. Tony Rivera was found inside the apartment and was arrested and charged with the Concealment of Death and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance. Rivera received a $5,000 bond.
On 06/09/20, Bryant Hairston was arrested and charged with the Concealment of Death, Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances. Hairston received a $25,000 bond.
Rivera and Hairston are currently in the custody of the Guilford County (High Point) Jail. The investigation is on-going.
High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.