On Feb. 19, 2021, Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to Sunrise Towers, located at 801 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., to a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located forty-seven-year-old, Noblake Lewis Taylor, in an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced Mr. Taylor dead at the scene.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Preliminary information indicates that Taylor and Tony Rogers, 54, of 801 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Winston-Salem were acquaintances and became involved in a verbal altercation when Rogers shot Taylor. Rogers remained on scene and waited for police to arrive.
Mr. Rogers has been charged with Murder and is in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.
A booking photograph of Mr. Rogers is above.
The next of kin has been notified.
No other details will be released at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.
This is the 5th homicide to occur in 2021, as compared to 2 homicides for the same period of time in 2020.
