Play Chess with a Grand Master July 21 and 26
GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2023) – French Chess Grand Master Gabriel Flom will play chess with community members at 6 pm Friday, July 21, at LeBauer Park, and 6:30 pm Wednesday, July 26, at Lewis Recreation Center. Test your skills or watch the master take on multiple challengers at once.
The Lewis Recreation Center event will be offered in partnership with the Greensboro Chess Club. For more Parks and Recreation programs, visit www.gsoparksandrec.org. For more LeBauer Park programs, visit the Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. website, www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.