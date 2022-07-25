Play After Hours at the Greensboro History Museum July 28
GREENSBORO, NC (July 25, 2022) – Guests can enjoy Democracy Games Night from 5:30-8 pm, Thursday, July 28 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. This drop-by event includes fun and games relating to civic participation and its history in our state.
Teams can compete at Democracy Trivia or join in an elaborate History Scavenger Hunt. There will be interactive activities, board games, crafts and even a chance to redistrict the state with the museum’s Gerrymander Madness VR game. Little Brother Brewing will have beverages for sale and Backyard Flames food truck will be on-site as well.
Democracy Games Night supports NC Democracy: Eleven Elections. This exhibition explores choices and change across 11 state elections between 1776 and 2010, illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.
The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro's Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays–Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
