Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Statement Regarding Budget Appropriation
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, November 30, 2021 – Below is the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority’s Statement Regarding Budget Appropriation.
The Airport Authority cannot discuss specifics of ongoing economic development projects.
We can say that for many decades, PTI has been home to important aerospace employers like Honda, FedEx, HAECO and Cessna. Over the last 10 years, the Authority has focused on preparing nearly 1,000 acres to be ready for continued growth in the aerospace industry.
This land, combined with one of the best surface transportation networks in the country, outstanding utility infrastructure, and a long-established talent pipeline, make the airport one of the best locations in the world for the aerospace industry.
The airport has attracted the interest of a number of aerospace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing. The Authority greatly appreciates the strong support it has received from the state Legislature and the Governor’s office, and others, to attract aerospace jobs to the state and region.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
