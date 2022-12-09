Commercial Robbery- Update
GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2022) – Greensboro Police have obtained surveillance photos of the suspect.
At this time, police are investigating the suspect’s connection to the Wells Fargo (308 Pisgah Church Rd) robbery on December 8, 2022 and the Family Dollar (1435 E Cone Blvd) arson on December 4, 2022.
Anyone familiar with the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-2000 immediately.
Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (December 9, 2022) - At approximately 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank at 3521 N Elm Street in reference to a robbery of business.
One suspect implied a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There are no injuries reported.
There is no suspect description at this time. If a description or images become available for release, an update will be sent.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
