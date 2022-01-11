At approximately 10:53 a.m., Jan. 7, 2022, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched to the First Horizon Bank located at 3151 Peters Creek Parkway on a reported robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect entered the bank brandishing a handgun while demanding money.
The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. No injuries occurred during the robbery.
The Winston-Salem Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation and it is ongoing.
Update, January 11, 2022:
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate this matter. Authorities are sharing images of the suspect captured on bank surveillance video during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing All black clothing, 5’8-5’10 inches tall, armed with a handgun
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.