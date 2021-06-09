GREENSBORO, WINSTON -SALEM - Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating a series of phone scams in which the caller claims to be a law enforcement officer, specifically Assistant Chief William Penn. The caller will direct the victim to pay a fine immediately to avoid going to jail.
If you receive such a call, THIS IS A SCAM. The Winston-Salem Police Department does not ask for money over the phone. DO NOT comply with the directions provided by the caller.
The Criminal Investigations Division recommends you take the following action:
Capture as much information as possible to include:
1. The caller’s name (or alleged name)
2. The number they called from
3. Contact law enforcement authorities and file a police report.
Citizens targeted by this scam or having information about persons responsible for committing these acts, should immediately contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or they may call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.
