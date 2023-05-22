Greensboro, N.C. – Phase Change Solutions, global leader in temperature control and energy efficient solutions, has announced plans to establish its new US Headquarters at 813 Winston St. Greensboro, North Carolina. This expansion will include a $4 million investment in the new facility and will create 51 new jobs in Greensboro.
“The expansion into East Greensboro represents a momentous milestone, not only for Phase Change Solutions, but also for the local area,” said Marvin J. Price, Executive Vice President of Economic Development at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. “The company's decision will help to spur revitalization efforts and opportunities in the area, and we’re proud to be a part of the team bringing such influential and cutting-edge companies to our region.”
“The decision by Phase Change Solutions to expand its operations is proof Greensboro is considered as an ideal place to conduct business,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “Furthermore, the City continues to foster investments that offer impressive salaries for our current and future workforce.”
“The Guilford County Commissioners are happy to support Phase Change as they embark on this remarkable expansion,” said Melvin “Skip” Alton, Chairman of Guilford County Commissioners. “We anticipate the positive transformation this will bring to our community and look forward our ongoing partnerships with our local business.”
“This expansion into Greensboro marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable innovation,” said Phase Change Solution’s CEO Govi Rao. “The vibrant community and thriving business ecosystem in Greensboro provide the perfect foundation for us to further revolutionize energy efficiency and shape the future of advanced materials for thermal management solutions. Together, we will empower industries, homes, and the planet with our cutting-edge BioPCM technology that will make a lasting impact on both our local community and the world - moving us towards a circular economy.”
The Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, consisting of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and High Point Economic Development Corporation, worked together with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, City of Greensboro, Guilford County, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, Guilford Technical Community College, and the Guilford County Workforce Development Board in securing Phase Change Solution investment in Guilford County.
