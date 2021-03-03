Peter Francisco: Hercules of the Revolution and Washington’s One-Man Army

On March 15, 1781, Private Peter Francisco “slew in this engagement eleven of the enemy with his own broad sword.”
Or so declares a bronze plaque in Guilford Courthouse National Military Park at 2332 New Garden Road in Greensboro. The granite obelisk it adorns is often called the Peter Francisco Monument, but its official name is the Cavalry Monument. A nearby sign titled “Legend vs. Reality” states that Peter Francisco only claimed to have killed four British soldiers.
Such discrepancies are unsurprising. Francisco was both the kind of man who inspires legends and the kind overlooked in official histories. Although white, he was a dark-complexioned immigrant who arrived in America speaking no English, was abandoned without family, money, or property, grew up as either an indentured servant or a slave, spent the war as a private, and may not have learned to read or write until his military career was over.
Here’s the short version of this tall man’s legend.
In 1765, a boy who appeared to be about five years old, and spoke only Portuguese mixed with a little French and Spanish, was found on the docks in what is now Hopewell, Virginia. Because he kept repeating “Pedro Francisco,” this became his name, with Pedro anglicized to Peter.
He was later said to have been born in the Azores to an aristocratic family from Portugal but either indentured to an Irish sea captain or kidnapped by Algerian pirates. While none of the contradictory and convoluted stories surrounding his origin have ever been verified, possible clues were uncovered in 1960 by John E. Manahan of the University of Virginia. In Porto Judeu on Terceira in the Portuguese Azores, Manahan found the baptismal record and parental home of a Pedro Francisco. Although there’s no proof this was the same boy found on the Virginia wharf, the dates line up, and there was no record of what happened to that Pedro Francisco after his birth.
Whatever his origin, the boy was taken to the poor house, then raised by Judge Anthony Wilson of Buckingham County. Accounts vary as to whether Judge Wilson, a cousin of Patrick Henry, kept Francisco as an indentured servant or owned him as a slave.
The small boy grew very big, and due to his size and strength, and was trained to be a blacksmith. At fifteen, he was 6’6”, a foot taller than the average American colonist, and 260 pounds. In 1775, he accompanied Judge Winston to St. John’s Church in Richmond for the 2nd Virginia Convention, where Wilson’s cousin uttered the phrase “Give me liberty or give me death!” According to largely unsubstantiated early biographies, this inspired the towering teenager to become one of the greatest heroes of the American Revolution.
Francisco allegedly wanted to enlist immediately, but Judge Winston insisted he wait one more year. In December 1776, Winston released him from either servitude or slavery. Francisco, then 16, enlisted as a
Private in the 10th Virginia Regiment under Colonel Hugh Woodson and was sent to Middlebrook, N.J., for his basic training.
Assigned to General George Washington’s Continental Army, Francisco fought in the Battle of Brandywine on September 11, 1777, where he received the first of what would be many wounds. When healed, he rejoined his regiment just in time to take part in the Battle of Germantown on October 4.
From there, Francisco survived the brutal siege of Mud Island on the Delaware and the even more brutal winter at Valley Forge. The following year, he was one of 20 soldiers chosen for Maj. Gen. ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne’s assault on the British fort atop Stony Point on the Hudson River. Seventeen members of Wayne’s “forlorn hope” (the traditional name for a desperate surprise military attack against heavy odds) were killed or wounded, with Francisco receiving a 9-inch bayonet slash across his abdomen, but he is believed to have killed the man who wounded him and two other Redcoats.
Despite receiving injuries that would plague him the rest of his life, there is considerable evidence that Francisco fought ferociously for the entire war, his exploits earning him the nicknames “the Virginia Giant” and “the Hercules of the Revolution.”
One of the most incredible stories about him allegedly occurred near Camden, South Carolina, in 1780. Like many of the battles of the Southern Campaign, it ended in an American retreat. As the Colonial troops withdrew, they left behind a cannon that had become stuck in the mud. Realizing that the weapon was about to be captured by the British, Francisco lifted the 1,100-pound barrel from its mired carriage and placed it in a wagon so that it could be pulled from the battlefield. Another version of the story claims Francisco pushed the entire gun carriage out of the mud and to safety.
No primary documentation has been found for this claim, and Francisco’s own account of the battle does not mention it. In a letter he wrote to the Virginia General Assembly in 1820, he only claimed to have shot a British grenadier who was attempting to bayonet Colonel John Mayo, commander of the Virginia Militia. Then Francisco picked up the bayonet, used it to kill a charging British cavalryman, and rode the dead man’s horse through the British lines while shouting praise to King George. Thinking the giant horseman a loyalist, the enemy let him pass. Circling back, Francisco rejoined the American force and gave his captured horse to the colonel whose he’d saved.
Francisco’s rescue of Mayo probably happened. The cannon incident is less likely. In the 2019 History Channel reality show The Strongest Man in History, four “world’s strongest men” had considerable difficulty lifting a 350-pound cannon barrel to their shoulders and carrying it across a field. All agreed that a larger cannon would be an impossibility.
Dedicated in 1910, the Greensboro monument is the oldest but not the only memorial to Francisco’s feats. One erected in Hopewell, Virginia, in 1973 commemorates his being found on the docks there. Peter Francisco Park, just outside of Penn Station in Newark, contains a 12-foot obelisk commemorating Francisco. At its 1976 unveiling, congressman Peter W. Rodino Jr. stated the monument “stands not just for Francisco, but for countless men and woman everywhere who, like Peter Francisco, placed everything they owned - even their lives – on the altar of freedom.” The Peter Francisco Veteran’s Memorial at the Community Center Groupo Amigos da Terceira in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was dedicated on September 4, 2006, to all Portuguese-American Veterans.
Peter Francisco Square in New Bedford, Massachusetts, contains a monument dedicated in 2008, which attributes the following words to George Washington: “Without him, we would have lost two crucial battles, perhaps the War, and with it our freedom. He was truly a One-Man Army.”
Unfortunately, there is no surviving record of Washington ever saying or writing that or any similar sentiment. So, which of the claims about Francisco are most likely true?
In “Peter Francisco: Distinguishing Fact from Fiction” (Journal of the American Revolution, July 23, 2013), Michael Schellhammer wrote:
“Francisco and his heirs applied several times for pensions from the State of Virginia and the Federal government. Affidavits to his service and bravery from at least six officers who served with him accompanied the applications. Here’s a summary of what I can determine is Francisco’s true Revolutionary War service, based on five of those applications.”
According to Schellhammer, Francisco did enlist in the 10th Virginia Regiment in late 1776 and fought at the Battle of Brandywine in 1777, followed quickly by the Battle of Germantown. He then helped defend Mud Island in November 1777. After the awful winter at Valley Forge, he fought at Monmouth, New Jersey, in June 1778, where a musket ball wounded him in his right thigh. In July 1779, he helped storm the British fortress at Stony Point, New York, with the Corps of Light Infantry under Brig. Gen. Anthony Wayne and suffered his second wound, a bayonet slash on his abdomen. He recovered and returned to Virginia after his enlistment ended in the winter of 1779.
In 1780, Francisco joined a militia regiment commanded by Col. William Mayo and fought at the Battle of Camden, where he probably saved his colonel’s life. Returning to Virginia, he joined a militia cavalry company under Capt. Thomas Watkins that was later attached to the Continental cavalry commanded by Col. William Washington. At the battle of Guilford Court House in March of 1781, Francisco suffered a deep bayonet cut into his thigh but fought ferociously. Lt. John Woodson, who fought in the same regiment, later recalled that “when leaving the Battleground [Francisco] was very bloody and also was his Sword from point to hilt.”
Francisco was returning home to Virginia after the battle when, as he later wrote, he “fell in accidentally” with a patrol of enemy cavalry. Francisco was unarmed, but when the British troopers confronted him, he seized one of their swords, killed its owner, and “wounded and drove off the others.”
This, he would later write after learning how by attending a children’s schoolhouse after the war, “was the last favor I ever did the British.” His Revolutionary service finally ended, he returned home.
“Beyond his statements and the affidavits in his pension applications,” wrote Schellhammer, “very few first-hand accounts of his actions exist,” but “there is no doubt that he fought bravely and earned a great reputation; his compatriot John Nichols stated that Francisco’s services ‘were individually equal to six or eight of the best soldiers of the army.’ But the true nature and extent of his heroics is not clear.”
Of Francisco’s exploits at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, Schellhammer wrote:
“The legend says that Francisco led the charge of Col. William Washington’s cavalry and personally killed 11 British soldiers. As I’ve noted above, an officer of his regiment verified that Francisco fought heroically. But Francisco never said in either of his pension affidavits that he led the charge, and as far as his death-dealing, in his 1820 pension application, he said only that he ‘was seen to kill two men, besides making many other panes which were doubtless fatal to others.’ In his 1829 application, he upped the count to four redcoats. Whatever the reasons for the differing versions of the story, it appears doubtful that Francisco led the cavalry charge at Guilford Court House or dispatched nearly a dozen enemy soldiers.”
I was saddened to find Schellhammer skeptical of one of the claims that drew me to Francisco’s legend. According to that often-repeated but never substantiated story, George Washington noted that a normal sword looked “like a toothpick” in the big man’s hand and ordered a “six-foot broadsword” be made for him in the early months of 1781.
“There is no documentation for this act,” wrote Schellhammer. “It seems unlikely that such a transaction could have taken place since at that time Washington was camped outside New York City and Francisco was over 500 miles away in the Carolinas. It is doubtful that the general would have ordered such a sword made in the first place, and even less likely that he could have ordered it and had it delivered without any mention of Francisco in his correspondence or account books.”
Of course, while Washington probably never gave Francisco a huge broadsword, that doesn’t mean he never used one. While my research has turned up no Colonial examples of two-handed broadswords (which one with a five-foot blade would have to be, no matter how big the man using it), one-handed broadswords, the iconic weapon of the eighteenth-century Highlander, have been found in battlefield sites. Ironically, most Scots highlanders who took part in the Revolution were Loyalists fighting for the British, but there are records of such swords confiscated and used by Colonial forces.
Wikipedia states: “Peter Francisco’s famous broadsword was presented by his daughter, Mrs. Edward Pescud of Petersburg, Va., to the Virginia Historical Society. The weapon has since disappeared.” But this passage has no citation, nor do any of the sources that copy it verbatim.
Due to Francisco’s postwar fame, his later life is better documented. Although he never had much money, he finally received an education, was granted a pension, and lived to be 70, which is an advanced age for any man of his time, much less such a giant with so many injuries. He spent the last three years of his life as the Sergeant-at-Arms to the Virginia State Senate, died of appendicitis in 1831, and was buried with full military honors in Shockoe Hill Cemetery in Richmond. The Virginia state legislature adjourned for the day, and many legislators attended his funeral.
