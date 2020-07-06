GREENSBORO, NC (7/6/2020) – Greensboro Police are currently on scene in the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street in reference to an Aggravated Assault that was called into police communications at 11:37 pm.
One victim has been located with injuries from apparent gunfire. The victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. The violence appears to be targeted and there is no hazard to the public.
There is no further information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
