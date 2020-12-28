Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports that Dec. 25, 2020 at approximately 9:04 pm Deputies responded in reference to a shooting in the 4900 block of Oldway Rd, Browns Summit, NC. Deputies located one victim with serious injuries.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, and at this time the injuries are not believed to be life threatening. This investigation is still ongoing.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Sergeant Lowes at (336) 641-5966 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.
