Pause in Candidate Filings impact GSO Elections

Eric Robert wants to run against Nancy Vaughan and Justin Outling in Greensboro’s 2022 mayoral election. But he can’t file until February, and neither can anyone else.
On December 8, the State Supreme Court suspended all filings for elections in North Carolina. The Court also pushed back the dates of the 2022 primary and the municipal elections already rescheduled from last November, moving them from March 8 to May 17, 2022. This came two days after the filing period opened on Dec. 5, 2021. According to the State Board of Elections, more than 1,400 candidates filed statewide before suspension became effective.
Those who managed to do so included Outling, current District 3 representative for Greensboro City Council, who in a normal election year would have already vacated that office, as he would have already won or lost his mayoral bid against Vaughan.
Mayor Vaughan told YES! Weekly that she had been waiting to file for re-election until her daughter was back from college and could accompany her to the Board of Elections office, but by the time that happened, filing was on hold.
“I reached out to one of our legislators this morning,” Vaughan told YES! Weekly on December 19, “and asked if they would consider taking municipal races out of the moratorium on filling and allow us to hold city council elections in March as originally announced, rather than moving them to May or even June. But I don’t know if they will be able to do anything on that.”
Outling filed two hours before the moratorium and announced having done so on December 10.
Robert, who is as critical of both Outing and Vaughan as they are of each other, told YES! Weekly that he had intended to file on December 10, and will do so as soon as filing resumes on February 24.
Robert, a partner and designer at QUB Studios, sued the city in 2015 over what he alleged was his promised share of a $6.6 million federal EPA brownfields grant. According to reporting by Joe Killian in the News & Record that year, Robert and Vaughan were close friends until Robert deposed her over the information she had allegedly revealed to him in private conversation. He dropped the suit in 2016.
The one candidate who has been able to file for the mayoral race is not happy that filing has not resumed.
“Community members deserve fair elections,” Outling told YES! Weekly on January 19. “It’s really important for, where people have concerns about political and legislative districts, that they have the recourse to litigate that and ensure that the Constitution is complied with. However, it’s disappointing and regrettable that races and offices completely unaffected by the outcome of the lawsuit over redistricting are further delayed.”
Outling criticized his opponent and fellow council members for voting last June to move the mayoral and at-large elections from November 2021 to March 2022.
“I think it was regrettable and an error for them to vote to delay elections, including those that were unaffected by any delays in cities receiving census information. Those that are actually affected by census results or constitutional issues are one thing, and I think there can be a reasonable debate about delaying those elections, but for offices unaffected by those issues, I think the bedrock issue is that you’re elected to serve the term that the community has given you the privilege to serve.”
As YES! Weekly reported at the time, council had no say about moving the district elections, as the state legislature gave them only two options: either a single election in Spring 2022 or an election for Mayor and the three At-Large representatives in 2021 and the five district races in 2022. As then At-Large rep Michelle Kennedy pointed out, a split election would have allowed the loser of the mayoral election (or any of the three At-Large ones) to run for a district seat several months later, and Outling could have theoretically lost his mayoral bid yet still retained his District 3 seat.
As previously reported, the postponed dates are fallout from the ongoing legal battle over North Carolina’s gerrymandered electoral districts.
On January 11, a three-judge panel in NC Superior Court called the maps the result of “intentional pro-Republican partisan redistricting” that could “potentially lead to results incompatible with democratic principles and subject our state to ridicule.” However, the judges ruled the maps do not violate the state Constitution.
This implied that partisan gerrymandering is constitutional and removed one roadblock to House Bill 605 becoming law. If that bill is not vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper, it will move elections again, to June 7. Cooper has been consistently critical of the bill but has not said if he plans to veto it.
Another candidate prevented from filing by the December 8 ruling is Cecile “CC” Crawford, who is challenging Goldie Wells for the District 2 seat. Unlike Outling, Crawford supports the delay.
“As the delays are a result of gerrymandered maps that hurt Black and Brown voters, I fully support the delays if it results in fair maps,” Crawford told YES! Weekly last week. “The only difficulty has been having to reprint literature with the changing dates, and making sure I will be down there on the first day filing opens back up.”
When asked about the delay, Robert was sanguine, an appropriately French word, considering his heritage and the pronunciation of his surname.
“The issue delaying the current elections is an important one, and we must be patient while the matter is being litigated. Those most impacted by this standstill are the citizens and communities that desire a change in current leadership.”
