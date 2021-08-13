On Aug. 11, 2021, Winston Salem Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 1800 Pleasant Street on a reported shooting. When Officers arrived on the scene they discovered that a home occupied by several family members had been targeted in the shooting.
This act resulted in a 12 year old child sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. Preliminary information gathered in this case revealed that a gunman approached the home and opened fire with an unknown type of assault rifle.
One the rounds fired by the gunman struck the child who was in her room at the time. The gunman fled the area after firing a volley of gunshots into the residence. No one else in the home was injured as a result of this shooting.
The child was transported to Brenner's Children's Hospital (WFUBMC) with non-life threatening injuries.
***UPDATE (August 13, 2021)***
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) assumed investigative responsibility for this incident. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect had arrived at 1800 Pleasant St. in a vehicle. The same vehicle was later located and recovered, which led to the identification of Mr. Paulo Roque-Salinas, 19, of 50 Tinlic Ave., Winston-Salem as a suspect in this shooting.
On August 7, 2021, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the arrest of Mr. Roque-Salina. Mr. Roque-Salinas was charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance based on the traffic stop.
VFIT responded to assist with the investigation. Mr. Roque-Salinas was subsequently charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling Causing Serious Injury as a result of the shooting which occurred on July 11, 2021.
Mr. Roque-Salinas received a $101,000.00 secured bond and was scheduled to have a first appearance on August 10, 2021.
