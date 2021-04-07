PassThePinwheel highlights child abuse prevention

The Kellin Foundation is counting on your taste for ice cream to help them stick a pin in child abuse.
On Saturday, April 10, the organization will hold a Community Pinwheel Planting Event at the Ben & Jerry’s at the Shops at Friendly Center from 1 to 4 p.m. The Kellin Foundation will receive 10 percent of the proceeds from the ice cream purchases during that time to further its work in the Triad area. Residents in the area can show their support by stopping by the booth at Ben & Jerry’s to get pinwheels to plant and other giveaway items. Families have the option of choosing to plant them at the ice cream shop or to take them home and plant them in their gardens. There will be a craft table set up and goodie bags available for all children who attend.
“Every child in our community is filled with extraordinary potential,” said Kelly Graves, co-founder and executive director of the Kellin Foundation. “As grown-ups, it’s our job to foster that potential because the very future of our community depends on them becoming healthy adults. Our team provides evidence-based approaches to help strengthen families, heal trauma, and break cycles of abuse.”
This event is just one of many designed to bring awareness to the nationwide recognition of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Prevent Child Abuse America has introduced pinwheels as the national symbol for child abuse prevention, hence the local Pinwheel for Prevention efforts.
The biggest, and most visible, is the 2021 #PassThePinwheel movement that is moving across the nation and the state for April.
For those looking to support the movement, pinwheels, pinwheel bouquets, and yard signs are available for purchase to help spread the word or act as conversation starters about preventing child abuse from the www.KellinFoundation.org. Families can purchase pinwheels, yard signs, and more to show their support for strengthening families and fostering healthy child development at Saturday’s Ben & Jerry’s event, as well.
“During the pandemic, the community’s need for high-quality mental health and behavioral health services exploded,” said Mary Herbenick, development director and resiliency coordinator at the Kellin Foundation. “Partnerships with organizations like Ben & Jerry’s, including the Saturday event, help us meet the growing need for providing services that build resilient children, families, adults, and communities.”
The organization has already kicked off some of its month-long events. On April 1, they encouraged people to wear blue to show their support for “building caring connections, supportive environments and positive experiences for all children.” On the morning of Wednesday, April 7, they hosted a virtual Coffee and Conversation for Behavioral Health Professionals before hosting a virtual Child Abuse Prevention Month Kick-Off in conjunction with the Resilient Guilford Network.
The kick-off, also a monthly meeting of the Resilient Guilford Network, discussed the state of child wellness in the Triad, current collaborations on resilience, and how Triad residents can help make their cities a safe place to grow. Participants and speakers included Sharon Hirsch, president and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse NC, City Council members from High Point and Greensboro, and other local leaders dedicated to strengthening families and preventing child abuse in Guilford County.
A number of planned events highlighting child abuse and how to help prevent it will go on throughout the month. They are listed below:
• Thurs., April 8, 2020
Community Resilience Model Training -
10 a.m. – Noon via Zoom
Learn what a trauma-informed, resilience-focused community looks like and how to improve your response to toxic stress and trauma. Join this skills-based training to learn about the biology and neurophysiology of toxic stress and trauma, explore the impact on individuals and communities, and discover how resiliency can be restored using proven wellness techniques.
All are welcome, but registration is required.
• Fri., April 9, 2020
Understanding and Assessing
Trauma in Children - 9 a.m. - 1:35 p.m.
This virtual training is designed to facilitate discussion on the importance of assessing trauma in children. The training is free and open to any Sandhills Center MCO staff & providers. Registration is required.
• Wed., April 14, 2020
Guilford County Partnership for Children’s Virtual Resource Fair - 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Residents are invited to join this event to learn more about local resources that promote the healthy development of children. During the event, the Kellin Foundation team will share more about how families can “Maximize Love and Manage Stress” using the Guilford Basics. This event will be live-streamed on the Guilford County Partnership for Children’s Facebook page.
• Thur., April 22, 2020
Trauma-Informed, Resilience-
Focused Coaching - 3:30 – 4:45 p.m.
The Kellin Foundation will lead a virtual workshop, hosted by NC Fusion, focused on understanding the foundations of stress and trauma among youth, particularly as they are compounded with COVID, and the mental health impacts that could play out on the field. We will discuss trauma-informed, resilience-focused coaching strategies that could be used to help understand, connect, and address the needs of student-athletes for maximum success on and off the field. Registration is required.
For more information on events, sponsorship opportunities, or how to purchase items to show your support, visit www.KellinFoundation.org.
