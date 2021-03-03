Party and Patience: SBI awaits report, Family awaits answers

Family, friends, local leaders, and law enforcement officers will have to continue to wait for definitive answers regarding the officer-involved shooting death of 18-year-old Frederick Cox.
Meanwhile, many of those people came to celebrate the life he has been credited with saving.
On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, roughly 50 people filled the walkway and steps of the Guilford County Courthouse facing Green Street in High Point to celebrate the birthday of Tavaris Johnson and call for the Guilford County District Attorney to charge the officer that shot at him, his mother and Cox, eventually killing the later, at a local church.
The tables filled with gifts, cupcakes, and cake for the birthday boy flanked by black and blue balloon towers topped with game controllers that read “Game On. It’s Your Birthday!” were juxtaposed by shirts of all colors with hashtags of #whatgang and #FredShouldNotBeDead at the event billed as not just a rally but a celebration of the life that Cox saved while dying.
High Point National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President James S. Adams Jr. said that while they were there for a celebration, they were also there looking for justice.
“The purpose of everything that we’re doing is to get justice. Justice may come in a couple of different ways, but in this case, we need law enforcement to do what they need to do. We need our neighbors, friends to continue to uplift this family,” he told the crowd. “The road may be long but don’t give up.”
Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, state NAACP President, said that Cox entered the world as a marked man yet left it as a hero.
“Marked by the color of his skin, Fred’s lot has been the lot of many other marked men. It seems that our lot, our destiny, results in our entering places like jail, institutions, and or death. Eighteen years old is too young to die, and he died a hero. Yet the powers that be would have us to understand or think that Fred was a thug,” Spearman told the crowd. “He was not a thug. He was a son of a powerful mother who was doing the things that she had taught him to do - to help someone else along their way. The one who took his life is actually the thug. We need to make it plain that there are too many officials in prominent places who are unlawful thugs. They’re outlaws if the truth be told.”
Calls to not give up may indeed be necessary as the case is currently at a standstill due to a backlog at the state’s Chief Medical Examiner Office.
As YES! Weekly’s Editor, I sent an electronic request for the documents in Cox’s case from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner at the end of January and followed up with phone calls and emails on February 25 and March 2.
Those documents are what is needed to close the ongoing investigation, being led by N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, and decide what the next steps will be in the November 8, 2020, officer-involved shooting that claimed Cox’s life at Living Waters Baptist Church, located on Brentwood Street in High Point.
Cox was shot by a Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was in plainclothes and attending Jonas Thompson’s funeral at the family’s request, when shots were fired from several vehicles following the end of the funeral, according to the media release sent out by High Point Police Department.
Angie Grube, public information director with the state SBI, said that there are currently no plans to release the officer’s name due to the officer’s safety, and she could neither confirm nor deny the name that was floating around. At a press conference in January, the family and their legal counsel Ben Crump and Allen Rogers named a Detective Hill.
“Our investigation remains ongoing. Once we complete the investigation, we will submit the case file to the DA, who will determine what, if any, charges, etc.,” Grube said. “The investigation is close to complete. At this point, we are awaiting the autopsy report before we submit the case file to the DA.”
When asked if she knew if there was a weapon operated by the deceased on the scene or if she had an account from the officer on hand, she responded: “Those are investigative details we’re not able to provide.”
HPPD reports that two vehicles were fleeing from the scene and were informed by witnesses that multiple shots were fired from “the two vehicles toward unknown persons in the crowd.” Officers also report that someone from the crowd shot back at the two vehicles.
According to the release, the DCS deputy was still on the church property when this occurred and, “at some point during the incident, discharged his firearm which resulted in the death of Frederick Cox” and the need for SBI to be called.
According to Lt. Matt Truitt, public information officer for HPPD, the DCS deputy informed the department that he would be in the city on November 8.
“The officer did give us a courtesy call that he would be attending the service,” he said.
HPPD treated the incident as three different crime scenes due to the amount of gunfire and size of the property, where they located and estimated 70-shell casing from a 9mm, .40, .45, and a .223, according to the release.
While SBI handled the officer-involved part of the shooting, HPPD was tasked with following up on the cars that drove by the church and started shooting, and according to Truitt, that part of the case has hit a brick wall.
“There have been no arrests, and there have been no leads other than the basic car description,” he said.
In a release, High Point Police have stated they “suspect the unknown person” that began shooting in the crowd “was from a rival gang.” Cox’s family has emphatically and repeatedly denied that he had gang ties or even owned a gun. As YES! Weekly’s Editor, I asked what brought the department to that conclusion to the point where they felt they could make such as strong statement.
“The funeral was for a validated gang member and in the opposing gang’s territory. That’s why we feel the funeral fueled the shooting,” Truitt said.
