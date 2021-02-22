Greensboro, NC – Guilford Courthouse National Military Park was impacted by ice storms on February 13 and February 18, 2021. The extensive tree damage blocked park entrances, parking lots, trails, and the park’s Auto Tour Road, rendering much of the park inaccessible. As a result of this damage, the entire park (including the Visitor Center, Tour Road, trails, and Stop 6 Comfort Station) is closed and will remain closed through the week of February 22nd. This decision was made for the safety of visitors and the work crews.
The safety of the public and employees is the highest priority of managing the incident. Park Superintendent James Hill requests that the public “please honor the park closure and allow the chainsaw crews working along the roadway, trails, and overhead to safely conduct the cleanup operation.” The park anticipates reopening by Fri., Feb. 26, 2021.
On Feb. 17, 2021, a type 4 Incident Management Team was assigned to the incident. National Park Service work crews began clearing the downed and damaged trees within the park Feb. 19.
The incident response is a collaborative effort managed under a single agency command with incident commanders from Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Kings Mountain National Military Park, with various command roles filled by local Guilford Courthouse NMP employees. The team is composed of crewmembers from seven national parks and offices in six states: Blue Ridge Parkway, Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Guilford Courthouse National Monument, Kings Mountain National Military Park, Mammoth Cave National Park, and the Interior Region 2 South Atlantic-Gulf office in Atlanta, Georgia.
