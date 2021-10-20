Pandemic and Politics: How COVID will impact the campaign trail

Just like everything else in the past year, COVID and the fallout from the pandemic is expected to take a front row seat in this year’s elections. According to survey research conducted by Gallup, 81% of adults in the U.S. say coronavirus has caused “significant disruption” in their day-to-day affairs. A public service issue that quickly became political in 2020 with the introduction of travel bans, a shift in voter priorities, postponed elections and a historic rise in absentee voting.
Historically, candidates prepare to tackle the traditional topics including education, taxes, healthcare and the economy. This year, it would be of no surprise that COVID and its lasting effects are expected to be a talking point for many candidates on the trail. John Dinan, Professor of Politics and International Affairs at Wake Forest University, believes it’s almost a guarantee.
“There is no doubt that COVID is one of the top issues on voters’ minds in 2021 and that candidates can be expected to focus to a great degree on discussing the governmental response to COVID and plans for combating COVID,” he said. “It is not the only issue on voters’ minds. Education and taxes are among other issues that also rank high in surveys about what voters are focused on. But there is no doubt that a significant number of voters will be paying close attention to candidates’ positions on and plans for dealing with COVID.”
Dr. Martin Kifer, Chair and Associate Professor of Political Science, and Director of the school’s Survey Research Center, said that the pandemic is the “single biggest issue” in the state and country.
“It certainly will be part of the campaign conversation. The politics of COVID-19 will lead politicians of different parties to talk about the pandemic in different ways. Citizens are engaged on this issue,” Kefir said. “Candidates for office will be reacting to citizen perceptions of the virus, how dangerous it is and whether conditions are getting better or worse.”
Following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, there are many that will also be following the rhetoric of many candidates. While politics has always had its share of mud-slinging and veiled accusations, acts of physical violence and the dissemination of misinformation that lead to it, is at an all time high.
Earlier this month, a survey released by the Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts at the University of Chicago and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that more than eight in 10 Americans say misinformation is a major problem and regardless of political affiliation. The nationwide survey gathered opinions from 1,071 adults online and via phone Sept. 9-13.
Two-fifths of Americans are extremely or very concerned that they have been exposed to misinformation, the poll found, and most people blame the spread of misinformation on social media platforms and their users, as well as U.S. politicians.
Blaming social media for spreading misinformation was popular across party lines, with 79 percent of Republicans and 73 percent of Democrats ascribing the issue to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other online platforms, according to the study. That kind of consensus has led to significant crackdowns on social media and tech companies. Facebook has come under fire recently for its role in spreading misinformation after a whistleblower testified in a congressional hearing that the site’s algorithm amplifies misleading and harmful content. Seven in 10 people said politicians should take steps to address the problem, and two-thirds said social media companies should do the same.
Political action committees of many companies and lobbying groups said they would pause some or all contributions after rioters broke into the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. According to MarketWatch, dozens of big companies, citing their commitment to democracy, pledged to avoid donating money to the 147 lawmakers who objected to Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory on the false grounds that voting fraud stole the election from then-President Donald Trump, even if that promise only lasted for a little while.
Dinan said that it’s too early to tell whether Americans can expect to see any change in how candidates campaign.
“We do know that U.S. politics continues to be characterized by extreme polarization, with a significant portion of members of both parties viewing the other party very unfavorably,” he said. “In this sort of polarized era candidates often find that one of the leading ways to motivate their voters to turn out to the polls is by criticizing the other party and that this strategy can be even more effective than touting their own accomplishments and plans.”
Kefir believes candidates will do more listening than speaking this campaign season.
“I do not think candidates are moving their rhetoric in any particular direction because they are speaking to different audiences, from whom they are hearing different perspectives. It is important to remember that candidates are listening very carefully to what their constituents or possible future constituents are saying,” he said. “So, if people are concerned about what politicians are communicating, they should say that to the candidates themselves.”
There are many that believe that the pandemic, and the lack of voter participation during heightened outbreaks, changed the traditional standings of many states. North Carolina is traditionally a red state but has been known to swing purple every few years, with Guilford and Forsyth trending blue. When asked if there was a clear advantage for either party in the 2021 elections, Dinan said the challenge lies with the party in office.
“One clear pattern from recent years is that whichever party controls the presidency will often face a challenging political environment in off-year elections and the out-of-power party will usually receive a boost in turnout and election outcomes.”
Performance matters on a local level but national forces may determine which party takes the lead according to Dinan.
“Most local elections will still be decided based on local issues and the performance of particular officeholders and candidates; but to the extent that voter turnout and behavior are affected by national forces in 2021 and also in 2022 the effect will likely be to put Democrats at a bit of a disadvantage and give somewhat of a boost to Republicans, because Democrats control all of Washington, DC.”
Kifer said that it might be more difficult to pick up trends in the state, overall, without any statewide campaigns in 2021.
“We can look at areas that have municipal elections to figure out if a particular party is gaining an advantage. I would not expect any huge shifts in areas that are particularly Republican or Democratic in major election years. But there can be some surprises because turn out tends to be much lower in years like this. Distinctive local candidates can make a bigger difference in those kinds of elections,” he said. “Next year (2022), we have a U.S. Senate election, so there will likely be even more attention to broader state and national issues, including conflicting expectations for COVID-19-related policies. I would also expect some clues about how people view candidates from the two major parties as we will have U.S. House and North Carolina General Assembly elections, and they will probably be in new districts because of the 2020 Census.”
IMPORTANT DATES
Oct. 26, 2021: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the November municipal elections.
Oct. 30, 2021: One-stop early voting period ends for November municipal elections. Nov. 2, 2021: Civilian absentee ballot return deadline and Election Day for November municipal elections.
For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov and www.guilfordcountync.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.