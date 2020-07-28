Interactive map tracks the history and removal of each memorial. View the map at southernvision.org/topplingracism/.
Durham, NC – Since the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 102 memorials to racism and white supremacy have come down across the US South, according to updated data from the Southern Vision Alliance’s (SVA) “Toppling Racism” database and map.
In this historic moment of protest, communities are challenging the racist intimidation that these memorials were built on. The vast majority of them went up decades after the 1865 dissolution of the Confederacy. Nearly 2,000 remain standing across the country, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center. In its research, SVA found:
- On average, the fallen monuments to the Confederacy were erected 55 years after the Confederate surrender.
- The entirety of the removed racist memorials stood for an average of 93 years.
Toppled memorials profiled on the map include:
- 72 monuments to the Confederacy
- 5 monuments to Christopher Columbus
- 10 other racist monuments
- 14 renamed buildings and institutions
- 1 Confederate flag removal
In the past month, activists who’ve campaigned for removals for years have achieved victories. In New Orleans, protesters brought down the statue of slave owner John McDonogh following Take ‘Em Down NOLA’s success organizing for 6 similar monuments to come down. At the University of Mississippi, the Board of Trustees approved the removal of the school’s Confederate monument following a proposal by Students Against Social Injustice last spring.
“The role that monumentation, monuments, and symbols of white supremacy play in the cultural memory of the South is a very significant one. Even without legalized segregation, they can serve as a subtle reminder of the position of people of color. With the onslaught over the last 60 days of monuments coming down, it’s important for us to document this in a historical fashion,” Josh Vincent, Co-Board Chair of SVA, told WRAL’s Lena Tillett.
The map will continue to be updated as new monuments are removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.