More than 50 artists and vendors will be selling their wares at Lexington Cinemas’ Drive-In.
GREENSBORO, NC - The days of rain caused by Hurricane Delta were less than ideal, but the organizers of Mask Con are ready to move forward to their rain date of Sat., Oct. 17.
The outdoor event, previously scheduled for October 10, promises attendees a chance to meet up with other comic book fans and collectors in a way that is safe, fun and socially distant.
“Lots of people were really excited, but comic books and rain are definitely a bad mix,” says Stephen Mayer, event organizer and co-owner of Ssalefish Comics in Greensboro. “Fortunately, we planned ahead and are ready to rock and roll on our backup date.”
The show will feature dozens of comic book shop owners and dealers as well as comic book artists from across the region, many of whom faced economic challenges this year when the majority of comic book conventions were forced to cancel due to COVID-19.
Mask Con will take place Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Lexington Cinemas on 235 North Talbert Drive, Lexington, NC 27292.
Tickets are $5 each and are available to purchase online at https://www.ssalefish.net/events.
